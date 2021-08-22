HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1 pm: NATION: DEL20 AFGHAN-INDIA 3RDLD EVACUATION Evacuation from Afghanistan: India brings back close to 400 people in three flights New Delhi: India on Sunday brought back nearly 400 people, including 329 of its nationals and two Afghan lawmakers, in three different flights as part of its efforts to evacuate its citizens from Kabul in the backdrop of the deteriorating situation in the city after its takeover by the Taliban.

DEL18 UP-KALYAN-2NDLD PM PM pays last respects to ex-UP CM Kalyan Singh in Lucknow Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid his last respects to former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh here.

DEL16 GANESAN-MN-GUV Senior BJP leader La. Ganesan appointed as new governor of Manipur New Delhi: Senior BJP leader from Tamil Nadu La. Ganesan was on Sunday appointed as the new governor of Manipur.

DEL17 AFGHAN-INDIA POLIO MANDAVIYA Afghan returnees to be vaccinated against polio in India New Delhi: India has decided to vaccinate Afghanistan returnees against polio for free as a preventive measure against the wild polio virus, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Sunday.

DEL10 PM-RAKSHA BANDHAN PM Modi greets people on Raksha Bandhan New Delhi; Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. DEL9 KALYAN-ADVANI Advani remembers Kalyan Singh as stalwart of Indian politics, grassroots leader New Delhi: Paying rich tributes to former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, veteran BJP leader L K Advani said on Sunday that his commitment, drive and sincerity towards resolving the Ayodhya issue was a great source of strength for his party and others who eagerly waited to see the realisation of their dream of a grand Ram temple. DEL11 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: Active cases lowest in 152 days New Delhi: India logged 30,948 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases declined to 3,53,398 comprising 1.09 per cent of the total infections, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

DEL19 VP-SANSKRIT VP Naidu greets people on World Sanskrit Day New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday quoted Swami Vivekananda to greet people on World Sanskrit Day, saying the very sound of Sanskrit is musical.

FOREIGN: FES16 VIRUS-PAK Pakistan to allow Sikh pilgrims to visit Kartarpur Sahib amid COVID wave Islamabad: Pakistan has decided to allow Sikh pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur from next month amidst efforts to contain the fourth wave of the coronavirus. By Sajjad Hussain PTI KJ KJ KJ