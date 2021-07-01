HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1300 hours: DEL24 PM-DIGITAL INDIA Data, demographic dividend present huge opportunity; this decade to be ‘India's techade’: PM New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that data and demographic dividend combined with India's proven tech prowess presents massive opportunity for the country, and exuded confidence that this decade will be ‘India's techade’.

DEL22 BCCC-TV CHANNELS BCCC asks TV channels to exercise restraint on portrayal of gender-based violence New Delhi: The Broadcasting Content Complaints Council (BCCC) on Thursday asked non-news TV channels to exercise restraint in depicting content related to crimes against women, children and people from the LGBTQ community.

DEL15 BIZ-PMI-MANUFACTURING India's manufacturing sector contracts in June; first time in 11 months: Survey New Delhi: India's manufacturing sector activities contracted for the first time in 11 months in June as rise in coronavirus cases and strict containment measures adversely impacted demand as well as resulted in job losses, a monthly survey said on Thursday.

DEL14 BIZ-ZYDUS-DCGI-VACCINE Zydus Cadila applies for emergency use authorisation for COVID-19 vaccine with DCGI New Delhi: Zydus Cadila on Thursday said it has applied for emergency use authorisation (EUA) with the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for its COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D.

DEL13 BIZ-GST-FM Enhanced GST revenue collections should now be 'new normal': FM New Delhi: Commending taxmen for the enforcement measures in dealing with GST fraud, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the enhanced revenue collection in the recent months should now be the 'new normal'.

DEL11 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India logs 48,786 new cases New Delhi: India added 48,786 new cases of coronavirus taking the total tally to 3,04,11,634, while the national recovery rate improved to 96.97 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

DEL8 PM-DOCTORS DAY India's strides in medicine have contributed to make planet healthier: PM on Doctors' Day New Delhi: Greeting all doctors on National Doctors' Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India's strides in the world of medicine are commendable and have contributed to making the planet healthier. BOM3 MH-HC-GULSHAN KUMAR Gulshan Kumar murder case: HC upholds acquittal of producer Ramesh Taurani, confirms conviction of one accused Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday upheld the acquittal of film producer and Tips Industries co-founder Ramesh Taurani in the case of murder of music baron Gulshan Kumar in 1997, and also confirmed the conviction and life sentence imposed on accused Abdul Rauf Merchant.

CAL3 AS-AKHIL Akhil Gogoi likely to be released from jail as NIA court clears him of all charges under UAPA Guwahati: Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi is likely to be released from jail on Thursday as a special NIA court cleared him and his three associates of all charges under UAPA for their alleged role in the violent anti-CAA stir in Assam in December 2019.

LGD1 SC-DISQUALIFICATION Only Parliament can frame law for timely disposal of disqualification petitions by Speaker: SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday said it is for the legislature to frame law for timely disposal of disqualification petitions by the Speaker or Chairman of the House under the tenth schedule of the Constitution.

FGN20 VIRUS-WHO-DELTA Delta variant to become dominant strain of COVID-19 in coming months: WHO United Nations/Geneva: The World Health Organization has said the Delta variant of COVID-19 is now present in nearly 100 countries as per conservative estimates, and warned that in the coming months the highly transmissible strain will become the dominant variant of the coronavirus globally.

By Yoshita Singh FGN12 CHINA-CPC-LD CENTENARY Xi warns against anyone 'bullying' and 'oppressing' China Beijing: President Xi Jinping on Thursday called for building a strong military to defend the country and warned that the Chinese people will never allow any foreign force to 'bully, oppress, or subjugate them', as the country marked the 100th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Communist Party.

