HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1 pm: NATION DEL5 VIRUS-LD CASES Daily COVID-19 count in India remains below one lakh mark New Delhi: India reported 80,834 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest after 71 days, while the daily positivity rate further dropped to 4.25 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

DEL14 DEF-RAJNATH FUNDS Rajnath Singh approves budgetary support of nearly Rs 499 crore for innovations in defence sector New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved budgetary support of nearly Rs 499 crore for research and innovation in the defence sector for the next five years.

DEL13 DL-UNLOCK-KEJRIWAL Delhi unlock: Restaurants to reopen with 50 pc capacity; malls, markets to open daily, says Kejriwal New Delhi: Under the phased unlock process, reopening of restaurants with 50 per cent capacity and one weekly market per municipal zones will be allowed from June 14, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

BOM2 MH-WOMAN COP-RAPE Mumbai Police officer files rape case against man Mumbai: A woman police officer in Mumbai has lodged an FIR against a man claiming to be a banking professional for allegedly raping her under the pretext of marriage, an official said on Sunday.

BOM1 CG-VAN-ACCIDENT Chhattisgarh: 5 women of same family killed as van hits tree Gariaband (Chhattisgarh): Five women of the same family were killed and six others injured when the van they were travelling in rammed into a tree in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district, police said on Sunday.

LEGAL LGD1 GREEN-STP Budget constraint cannot justify violation of citizens' right to clean environment: NGT New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has slammed the civic authorities in Rajasthan's Bikaner over a report on a sewage treatment plant, saying a plea of budget cannot be taken to justify continued violation of the Water Act and the citizens' right to clean environment.

BUSINESS DCM9 BIZ-FPI-INFLOW FPIs invest Rs 13,424 cr in Indian mkts in June so far New Delhi: Overseas investors pumped in a net Rs 13,424 crore so far in June as risk-on sentiment improved with declining COVID-19 cases and hopes of early opening of economy.

DCM14 BIZ-SUN PHARMA No plans to get into vaccine production as it requires separate manufacturing infra: Sun Pharma New Delhi: Sun Pharma has no immediate plans to enter into vaccine production as getting into the vertical would require an altogether different manufacturing set-up, as per a top company official.

FOREIGN FGN5 CHINA-LD EXPLOSION 11 killed, 37 injured in gas explosion in China Beijing: At least 11 people were killed and 37 others seriously injured in a huge gas explosion in central China's Hubei Province on Sunday, official media reported. By K J M Varma. PTI CK