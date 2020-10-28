HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1300 hours: CAL12 BH-POLL-PM-RALLY Modi rakes up Ayodhya, 'jungle raj' at Bihar rally Darbhanga: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched the second leg of his campaign for Bihar assembly elections, raking up the Ayodhya issue and urging the people to defeat the opposition which had ushered in a 'jungle raj' in the state and embezzled funds meant for development schemes.

DEL14 VIRUS-LD CASES Fresh COVID-19 cases remain below 45k in India; total caseload inch closer to 80 lakh-mark New Delhi: The new coronavirus cases reported in India in a span of 24 hours remained below 45,000, even as the total COVID-19 caseload inched closer to 80 lakh, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.

DEL16 NIA-SEARCHES NIA searches trust, NGOs in Srinagar in terror funding case Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday carried out searches at nine places, including a trust owned by a newspaper owner and some non-governmental organisations here, in connection with a fresh terror funding probe by the agency, officials said.

CAL9 BH-POLL-VOTING Bihar records 18.31% turnout till 11 AM in 1st phase of assembly polls Patna: Over 18.30 per cent voter turnout has been recorded till 11 AM in the first phase of Bihar assembly polls on Wednesday, the Election Commission said in its provisional data.

DEL1 JK-ENCOUNTER Two militants killed in Badgam in encounter with security forces: Police Srinagar: Two unidentified militants were killed by security forces in an encounter that broke out on Tuesday night in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

DEL15 BIZ-RUPEE-OPEN Rupee inches 6 paise higher to 73.65 against US dollar in early trade Mumbai: The rupee opened on a flat note and inched 6 paise higher to 73.65 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday supported by foreign fund flows.

MDS5 KL-GOLD-CUSTODY Gold smuggling case: Suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar taken into ED custody Thiruvananthapuram: Suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar, facing probe in the Kerala gold smuggling case, was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from a city hospital on Wednesday, soon after a court rejected his anticipatory bail petition in the matter.

DEL19 DL-VIRUS-SCHOOLS-REOPEN Delhi schools to remain closed till further orders: Sisodia New Delhi: All schools in Delhi will continue to be closed till further orders in view of the COVID-19 situation, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Wednesday.

DEL13 DL-AIR QUALITY Delhi's air quality improves, but relief may be short-lived New Delhi: Pollution levels dipped in the national capital on Wednesday morning, primarily due to increased wind speed, but the relief could be short-lived.

FGN15 US-TRUMP-BIDEN-RALLIES Trump says 2020 election is a choice between 'super' recovery and 'Biden depression' Milkwaukee (US): US President Donald Trump has said that the 2020 presidential election is a choice between a 'super' economic recovery led by his administration or a 'Biden depression' as he targeted his Democratic challenger Joe Biden. By Lalit K Jha FGN14 LANKA-PREZ-POMPEO Pompeo calls on Sri Lankan president; holds bilateral talks with counterpart Colombo: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday called on Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and discussed a range of bilateral issues, including economic partnership based on transparent trade and investment, COVID-19 as well as a shared commitment to democratic freedoms.

PTI SRY