HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1300 hours: DEL1 VIRUS-PM-CAMPAIGN India’s coronavirus fight people driven; gets great strength from COVID warriors: PM Modi New Delhi: India’s coronavirus fight is people driven and gets great strength from its COVID warriors, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday as he urged people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour.

DEL18 DEF-IAF BHADAURIA IAF demonstrated its operational capability: Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria New Delhi: The Indian Air Force has 'clearly' demonstrated its resolve, operational capability and will to effectively engage with the adversary when the need arises, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said on Thursday, referring to his force's combat readiness in eastern Ladakh.

DEL21 ENVIRONMENT-SULPHUR India world's largest emitter of sulphur dioxide, emissions see drop in 2019: report New Delhi: India's sulphur dioxide (SO2) emissions, which contribute to air pollution, recorded a significant decline of approximately six per cent in 2019 as compared to 2018, the steepest dip in four years, a report has said.

DEL20 DL-AIR QUALITY Delhi's air quality 'poor' due to spike in farm fires, unfavourable weather New Delhi: The national capital's air quality was recorded in the “poor” category Thursday morning and it is likely to deteriorate further due to unfavourable meteorological conditions and spike in farm fires.

DEL19 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 cases in India breach 68-lakh mark New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 78,524 COVID-19 cases taking the virus caseload to over 68 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 58,27,704, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

DEL17 BIZ-RUPEE-OPEN Rupee rises 5 paise to 73.28 against US dollar in early trade Mumbai: The rupee opened on a flat note and inched 5 paise higher to 73.28 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday supported by positive domestic equities and weak American currency.

DEL23 IMD-CYCLONE-WARNING SYSTEM IMD reviews preparedness, says will release impact-based cyclone warnings this season New Delhi: The India Meteorology Department will release dynamic and impact-based cyclone warnings for districts this season to minimize economic losses and damage to property due to the intense weather system, Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra has said.

LGD1 DL-HC-VIRTUAL HEARING DISRUPTION Virtual hearing software glitch stalls Delhi HC proceedings for 45 min New Delhi: Virtual hearings in the Delhi High Court were delayed by nearly 45 minutes on Thursday morning due to a technical fault in the video conferencing software.

FGN15 US-VP-LD DEBATE COVID-19, China and climate dominates lone vice presidential debate between Harris and Pence Washington: The issues of COVID-19, China and climate change along with the Supreme Court nominee and race dominated the only vice-presidential debate with both Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris sticking to their known campaign positions on each of these pressing topics. By Lalit K Jha FGN11 UNSC-INDIA UNSC should not be misused with 'retaliatory intent' to name innocent civilians as terrorists: India United Nations: The UN Security Council should not be misused by countries with 'retaliatory intent to name innocent civilians as terrorist' without credible evidence by invoking non-transparent working methods and procedures, India has said, referring to Pakistan's failed attempt to get four Indian nationals listed under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee. By Yoshita Singh PTI SRY