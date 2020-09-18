HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1 pm: DEL10 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 tally in India past 52 lakh, recovery rate 78.86 per cent New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally raced past 52 lakh with 96,424 people testing positive in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 41,12,551 on Friday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

DEL2 PM-BIRTHDAY WISH Follow corona guidelines, make planet healthy: PM Modi on what he wants on birthday New Delhi: Noting that many people have asked him what he wants on his birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that he would want COVID-19 guidelines like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing to be followed and that everyone should work to make 'our planet healthy'.

DEL15 RAHUL-HEALTHCARE WORKERS Why insult corona warriors: Rahul on govt's 'no data on deaths of healthcare worker' RS reply New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday attacked the government for stating that data on healthcare staff who were affected by COVID-19 or had died from it is not maintained centrally and alleged that 'corona warriors' are being insulted.

DEL1 PREZ-HARSIMRAT Prez accepts Harsimrat Kaur Badal's resignation New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday accepted the resignation of Food Processing Industries Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who had resigned in protest against three farm sector bills.

PAR6 RS-CONGRESS-HOMOEOPATHY COUNCIL Cong slams govt for delay in forming Central Council of Homoeopathy New Delhi: The Congress slammed the government on Friday for the 'inordinate' delay in constituting the Central Council of Homoeopathy, saying it is taking away the autonomy of such autonomous bodies, as it has done in the past with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the University Grants Commission (UGC).

DEL13 AVI-AI EXPRESS-COVID Dubai suspends AI Express flights till Oct 2 for bringing passengers with COVID-positive certificates New Delhi: The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority has suspended Air India Express flights till October 2 for allegedly bringing passengers with COVID-positive certificates twice during the last couple of weeks, senior government officials said on Friday.

PAR3 RS-ISSUES-LIQUOR Liquor mafia operating in Punjab, Centre should probe: Cong MP New Delhi: Charging that a liquor mafia was operating in Punjab under political patronage, a Congress MP from the state on Friday demanded the Centre's intervention and probe into the matter through the CBI or independent agencies.

PAR5 PAR-VIRUS-TESTS Monsoon session: Mandatory daily antigen test for reporters, Parliament staff New Delhi: Amid fresh cases of coronavirus among MPs, reporters and parliamentary staff entering the Parliament complex will have to undergo mandatory antigen test on a daily basis, according to a new protocol put in place.

BOM4 MH-ECONOMY-SENA Take loan from World Bank to help states: Sena tells Centre Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Friday slammed the Modi government over the economic crisis faced by the country, saying demonetisation and 'mishandling' of the coronavirus-induced lockdown were to be blamed for the current situation.

DES4 PB-BJP-BADAL SAD part of NDA, Harsimrat's resignation its 'political decision', says Punjab BJP chief Chandigarh: Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma on Friday dubbed the resignation of Harsimrat Kaur Badal from the Union cabinet as the 'political decision' of the Shiromani Akali Dal and asserted that it is a part of the National Democratic Alliance.

LEGAL LGD1 SC-SUDARSHAN TV-TELECAST Sudarshan TV seeks live telecast of hearing in SC of case against its 'Bindas Bol' programme New Delhi: Sudarshan TV, which is facing legal proceedings in the Supreme Court, has moved an application seeking a live telecast of the hearing of the plea, which has raised a grievance over its 'Bindas Bol' programme, the promo of which had claimed that the channel would air a 'big expose on the conspiracy to infiltrate Muslims in government service'.

BUSINESS DEL4 BIZ-STOCKS-OPEN Sensex rises nearly 200 pts in early trade; Nifty tops 11,550 Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmark Sensex jumped nearly 200 points in early trade on Friday tracking gains in index majors TCS, Reliance Industries and Sun Pharma amid positive cues from Asian peers.

