HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1 pm: NATION: DEL12 VIRUS-LD CASES India sees single-day rise of 25,072 new Covid cases, lowest in 160 days New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 25,072 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 160 days, while active cases declined to 3,33,924, comprising 1.03 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Monday.

DEL11 AFGHAN-INDIA EVACUATION Afghan crisis: India brings back 146 of its evacuated nationals from Doha New Delhi: India on Monday brought back 146 of its nationals in four different flights from Qatar's capital Doha, days after they were evacuated from Afghanistan by NATO and American aircraft in view of the deteriorating security situation in the war-torn country.

DEL18 BIHAR-PM-CASTE CENSUS Bihar delegation meets PM Modi to press for caste census New Delhi: A 10-party delegation from Bihar headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in support of a nationwide caste-based census.

DEL3 UP-KALYAN-RITES UP: Last rites of Kalyan Singh to be performed with full state honours on Monday Aligarh (UP): The last rites of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh will be performed on Monday at Rajghat in Narora of Bulandshahr district with full state honours, officials here said.

DEL21 DL-SMOG TOWER India's first smog tower inaugurated in Delhi New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday inaugurated India's first smog tower in Delhi's Connaught Place that will purify 1,000 cubic metres of air per second within a radius of around 1 km.

DEL17 AVI-AIRPORT-MEDANTA DIAL signs MoU with Medanta to set up Covid care centre for Delhi airport employees New Delhi: The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Medanta hospital to set up a COVID-19 care centre at the Delhi airport for its employees and their family members, a statement said on Monday.

FOREIGN: FGN4 US-BIDEN-LD TALIBAN Biden says troop withdrawal from Afghanistan was 'logical, rational and right decision' Washington: Facing criticism over his policy on Afghanistan, US President Joe Biden has defended his move to withdraw American troops from the war-torn country, saying history will record this as a 'logical, rational and right decision'. By Lalit K Jha FGN8 SINGAPORE-LD HARRIS Harris meets with Singapore officials to begin Asia visit Singapore: Vice President Kamala Harris met with Singapore's president and prime minister to kick off a visit to Southeast Asia focused on strengthening ties with key allies in the region, a task complicated by the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

