HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1 pm.

NATION DEL8 VIRUS-LD CASES India records 2.40 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases, 3,741 fatalities New Delhi: The daily rise in coronavirus cases in India remained below the 3 lakh-mark for the seventh consecutive day, with 2.4 lakh new cases recorded in a single day, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

DEL1 PM-MEETING-CYCLONE PM Modi to review preparations to deal with cyclone Yaas New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting, which will be attended by key ministers and officials, on Sunday to review preparations to deal with the approaching cyclone Yaas. DEL15 DL-VIRUS-LOCKDOWN Lockdown in Delhi extended for another week New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced extension of the ongoing lockdown in Delhi by another week, saying the process of unlock will start from May 31 in a phased manner if the number of COVID-19 cases continued to decline.

DEL9 DL-WRESTLER-LD ARREST Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar arrested in Chhatrasal murder case New Delhi: Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar and another person were arrested on Sunday in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl case that led to the death of a wrestler here, officials said.

DEL17 VIRUS-TESTS Record 21.23 lakh COVID-19 tests conducted in single day: Centre New Delhi: India has set a record of conducting the highest COVID-19 testing in a single day with more than 21.23 lakh fresh tests, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

CAL2 AS-MILITANTS Six militants killed in encounter with security personnel in Assam Diphu: Six Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) militants were on Sunday killed in an encounter with security forces in West Karbi Anglong district, along the Assam-Nagaland border, a senior police officer said.

BOM3 MH-CYCLONE-BODIES Maha: 8 bodies found on Raigad coast; suspected to be of barge victims Mumbai: Eight unidentified bodies were found at three different locations along the coast in Maharashtra's Raigad district and the police suspect they could be of some of the victims of barge P305 that sank off the Mumbai coast in cyclone Tauktae, a police official said on Sunday.

BOM4 GJ-CYCLONE-BODIES Cyclone Tauktae: 2 more bodies found on Valsad coast in Guj Valsad: Two more bodies were found on the shore of Gujarat's Valsad district on Sunday and they are suspected to be of the missing victims of the barge P305 and a tugboat that sank in the Arabian Sea during Cyclone Tauktae, a police official said.

FOREIGN FGN2 CHINA-MARATHON-LD TRAGEDY Severe weather kills 21 cross-country runners in China Beijing: Twenty-one people were killed in northwest China as extreme weather struck participants in a 100-km cross-country mountain marathon race, officials said on Sunday. By K J M Varma FGN4 VIRUS-UN-GUTERRES Recent surges of COVID-19 in India, S America left people gasping for breath before our eyes: UN chief United Nations: Recent surges of COVID-19 in India, South America and other regions have left people “literally gasping for breath before our eyes”, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said, warning that the pandemic is still “very much with us, thriving and mutating'. By Yoshita Singh FGN6 VIRUS-US-DIASPORA-MADAD Diaspora doctors, professionals launch 'Project Madad' to combat COVID-19 spread in rural India New York: As the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic batters rural India, a voluntary group of doctors and professionals from the diaspora in the US and from India has launched a unique initiative that will provide virtual time-sensitive information to healthcare workers in rural areas on treating COVID-19 patients, real-time details on hospital bed availability and counter vaccine misinformation. By Yoshita Singh PTI IJT IJT