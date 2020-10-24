HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1300 hours: BOM3 GJ-PM-PROJECTS PM inaugurates three projects in Gujarat Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated three projects in Gujarat- one each related to farmers' welfare, healthcare and tourism development- via video link from New Delhi on Saturday.

DEL12 MHA-REDDY-ITBP ITBP broke myth that some countries have strong armies: MoS Reddy aims at China Greater Noida (UP): The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), in developments that took place in the last few months, has broken the myth of some countries that they have a powerful army, Union minister G Kishan Reddy said on Saturday, in an indirect reference to the ongoing standoff between India and China in Ladakh.

DEL8 BJP-CONG-PB-RAPE BJP attacks Congress over 'rape-and-murder' of six-year-old girl in Punjab New Delhi: The BJP hit out at the Congress on Saturday over a case of alleged rape and killing of a six-year-old girl belonging to a migrant family from Bihar in Punjab, as it asked opposition party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra why had they not paid a visit to the family of the victim yet.

DEL7 DL-AIR QUALITY Delhi's air quality continues to be 'very poor' New Delhi: Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category on Saturday with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 346.

DEL6 VIRUS-LD CASES 53,370 fresh cases take India's COVID-19 tally to 78,14,682 New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 78.14 lakh with 53,370 fresh cases in a day, while 70,16,046 people have so far recuperated pushing the national recovery rate to 89.78 per cent on Saturday, the Union health ministry said.

FGN13 US-LD BIDEN Joe Biden promises free COVID-19 vaccine for everyone in US if elected as president Washington: Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has pledged that if elected as president in the November 3 election, he will ensure free COVID-19 vaccination for all Americans, laying out his pandemic response plan just days before the US presidential polls. By Lalit K Jha FGN14 US-INDIA-CHINA US closely monitoring India-China border row, does not want it to escalate: Official Washington: The US is closely monitoring the border row between India and China and does not want the situation to escalate, a senior Trump administration official has said. By Lalit K Jha PTI SRY