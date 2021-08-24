HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1 pm: NATION: DEL15 AFGHAN-INDIA LD EVACUATION Evacuation from Afghanistan: India brings back 78 people New Delhi: India on Tuesday brought back 78 people, including 25 of its nationals and a number of Afghan Sikhs and Hindus from Dushanbe, a day after they were evacuated from Taliban-besieged Kabul to the Tajik city.

DEL11 VIRUS-LD CASES India logs 25,467 new COVID-19 cases New Delhi: India added 25,467 new COVID-19 cases, while the active cases declined to 3,19,551, comprising 0.98 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

DEL16 CONG-CG-RAHUL Rahul meets Baghel, Singh Deo in bid to resolve differences in Chhattisgarh New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday met Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and state Health Minister T S Singh Deo in an effort to resolve the power tussle between the two senior leaders in the state.

MDS2 KA-ISRO ISRO seeks proposals for analysis, utilisation of Chandrayaan-2 orbiter data Bengaluru: The Indian Space Research Organisation has come out with an 'Announcement of Opportunity' (AO), seeking proposals towards scientific analysis and utilisation of data from all experiments of the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter.

BOM5 MH-LD RANE Would have slapped Uddhav: Narayan Rane; remarks draw Shiv Sena's ire Mumbai: Union minister Narayan Rane has sparked off a row over his remarks about slapping Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for what he claimed as the latter’s ignorance of the year of India’s independence.

MDS4 KA-WATER-BOMMAI-CENTRE K'taka CM likely to meet Union Jal Shakti Minister amid water sharing disputes Bengaluru: Amid row over water sharing with neighbouring States, including a proposed dam on Cauvery water at Mekedatu, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said he is likely to meet the Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi on August 26.

LEGAL: LGD2 DL-COURT-HATE SPEECH Hate speech: Delhi court dismisses bail application, says we are not 'Taliban State' New Delhi: A Delhi court has dismissed the anticipatory bail application of a Hindu organisation's president who allegedly raised communal slogans, saying 'we are not a Taliban State'.

LGD1 DL-HC-ASTHANA Plea challenging Asthana's appointment as Delhi Police chief filed in SC: HC informed New Delhi: The Delhi High Court was informed on Tuesday that a petition challenging the appointment of Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana as Delhi Police Commissioner has also been filed before the Supreme Court.

BUSINESS: DEL6 BIZ-STOCKS-OPEN Sensex rises over 100 pts in early trade on positive global cues Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex rose over 100 points in early trade on Tuesday, tracking gains in index majors Infosys, Tata Steel and Reliance Industries amid a positive trend in global equities.

DEL10 BIZ-RUPEE-OPEN Rupee rises 9 paise against US dollar in early trade Mumbai: The rupee appreciated 9 paise to 74.13 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday, following a positive trend in domestic equities.

FOREIGN: FGN3 US-EVACUATION US says it is focused on completing evacuation from Afghanistan by August 31 Washington: The Biden Administration Monday said it is now focused on completing its evacuation mission from Afghanistan by August 31, the deadline for removing all American troops from the country. By Lalit K Jha FGN11 SINGAPORE-HARRIS-US-CHINA US VP Harris accuses China of 'coercion' & 'intimidation' in SCS; says America stands with allies Singapore: China continues to 'coerce, intimidate and make claims' to the vast majority of the South China Sea even as its actions undermine the rules-based order and threaten the sovereignty of nations, US Vice President Kamala Harris said here on Tuesday, asserting that America stands with its allies and partners in the face of these threats. By Gurdip Singh. PTI DIV DIV