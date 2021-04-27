HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1 pm: NATION DEL14 VIRUS-LD CASES India adds 3.23 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases in single day New Delhi: With 3,23,144 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 1,76,36,307, while the national recovery rate has further dropped to 82.54 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

DEL23 VIRUS-OXYGEN IMPORT Oxygen shortage: Govt imports 20 cryogenic tankers, allocates them to states New Delhi: The Centre has imported 20 cryogenic tankers of 10 MT and 20 MT capacity and allocated them to states to address the shortage of oxygen tankers in the country as it deals with spiralling cases of COVID-19.

DEL15 VIRUS-EC COUNTING Assembly polls: EC bans victory processions on or after counting of votes amid COVID surge New Delhi: The Election Commission on Tuesday banned all victory processions on or after counting of votes in states where assembly polls were held, sources said citing an order.

DEL22 BIZ-VIRUS-LD GILEAD-INDIA Gilead to expand remdesivir availability in India; donate 4.5 lakh vials to govt New Delhi/California: Drug firm Gilead Sciences said it is taking several steps to expand the availability of antiviral drug remdesivir in India and will also be donating a minimum of 4.5 lakh vials of 'Veklury' to the Indian government as COVID-19 cases in the country surge.

DEL25 MHA-OXYGEN-THAILAND Oxygen tankers from Thailand arrive in India New Delhi: Another consignment of containers for the transportation of medical oxygen has arrived in India from Thailand, the Union Home Ministry said on Tuesday.

DEL1 RAIL-OXYGEN EXPRESS Oxygen Express with 70 tonnes of oxygen reaches Delhi New Delhi: The first Oxygen Express train for Delhi carrying around 70 tonnes of the life-saving gas reached the national capital early Tuesday morning, officials said.

DEL20 DEF-VIRUS RAJNATH COVID crisis:Defence minister approves hiring of additional contractual staff by ECHS clinics New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday approved hiring of additional contractual staff in 51 medical facilities being run under the ex-servicemen contributory health scheme (ECHS) across the country.

LEGAL LGD10 SC-VEDANTA SC allows Vedanta’s oxygen plant at Tuticorin to operate in view of 'national need' New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed Vedanta to operate its closed oxygen plant at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu, saying the order has been passed in view of 'national need' for oxygen.

LGD2 DL-HC-VIRUS Delhi HC declines to entertain fresh PIL seeking supervision of sale of COVID-19 drugs New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday declined to entertain a PIL seeking directions to the AAP government to oversee the sale of oxygen concentrators and medicines required for COVID-19 patients, saying another bench was already dealing with some of the issues raised in the petition.

LGD9 SC-JOURNALIST SC asks UP gov to submit medical records of journalist Siddique Kappan New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to submit medical records of journalist Siddique Kappan who was arrested last year on way to Hathras where a young Dalit woman had died after being allegedly gang-raped.

FOREIGN FGN23 VIRUS-US-INDIA-ASSISTANCE Biden administration goes into mission mode to help India fight COVID19 Washington: The Biden administration seems to have adopted a mission mode approach and removed all bureaucratic hurdles to help India in its fight against deadly COVID-19 pandemic that has spread like wildfire across the country. By Lalit K Jha FGN22 VIRUS-AUS-INDIA-LD FLIGHTS Australia suspends direct passenger flights from India with immediate effect; announces relief package Melbourne: Australia on Tuesday suspended all direct passenger flights from India with immediate effect until May 15 due to the 'very significant' spike in COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced. By Natasha Chaku FGN17 VIRUS-CORPORATE-AMERICA-LD INDIA CEOs of 40 US companies create global task force to help India fight COVID-19 Washington: In a show of solidarity, the CEOs of about 40 top American companies have come together to create a first-of-its-kind country-specific global task force to mobilise resources and coordinate efforts to help India fight the battle against COVID-19. By Lalit K Jha. PTI RHL