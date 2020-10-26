HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1 pm: NATION DEL9 DL-AIR QUALITY Delhi's air quality 'very poor', stubble burning contribution may increase New Delhi: The national capital's air quality was recorded in the 'very poor' category on Monday morning and the share of stubble burning in the city's PM2.5 pollution is likely to increase, according to a central government agency.

DEL10 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: New cases drop below 50,000 in India New Delhi: New coronavirus infections reported in India in a span of 24 hours dropped below 50,000 for the second time this month, while the new fatalities registered during the same period fell under 500 after 108 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday BOM1 MH-VIRUS-AJIT Maha DyCM Ajit Pawar tests positive for COVID-19, hospitalised Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is admitted in a hospital here on the advice of doctors.

DES3 UP-MAYAWATI-BIHAR Bihar polls: Mayawati asks voters to guard against tactics of rival parties Lucknow: BSP president Mayawati on Monday warned voters in Bihar to guard against 'conspiracies' of rival parties as she sought support for her party's alliance in the polls.

DES2 DL-DOCTORS-MASS LEAVE Senior doctors of NDMC hospitals go on mass casual leave, threaten indefinite strike New Delhi: Senior doctors of North Corporation-run hospitals went on casual leave en masse on Monday as the crisis over pending salaries of medics of civic-run facilities deepened.

LEGAL LGD3 DL-COURT-COAL Coal scam: Ex-Minister Dilip Ray awarded 3-year jail term New Delhi: Former union minister Dilip Ray was on Monday awarded three-year jail term by a Delhi court in a coal scam case pertaining to irregularities in the allocation of a Jharkhand coal block in 1999.

LGD7 SC-MP-RALLIES SC stays MP HC order asking political parties to conduct virtual campaign for bypoll New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Madhya Pradesh High Court order asking political parties to conduct their campaign for the November 3 assembly bypolls virtually instead of holding physical rallies due to COVID-19.

LGD6 SC-MINISTER SC stays contempt proceedings against Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the contempt proceedings initiated against Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal for alleged non-compliance of the Uttarakhand High Court's last year order on payment of rent by former chief ministers of the state for occupying government accommodation.

FOREIGN FGN13 US-POMPEO-LD INDIA Mike Pompeo leaves for India to take part in India-US 2+2 dialogue Washington: US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo has left for India for the third edition of the 2+2 ministerial dialogue to be held in New Delhi on Tuesday during which the two sides are expected to explore ways to further bolster bilateral defence ties and security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, amidst China flexing its muscles in the strategic region. By Lait K Jha FGN17 US-ELECTION-LD REPORT Over 58.7 million Americans have already voted, but wait for poll result could be long: Report New York: More than 58.7 million Americans have voted in the 2020 presidential election so far, surpassing all early ballots cast in the 2016 polls, but an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots has given rise to the possibility that the result could be delayed as counting of votes may stretch beyond November 3, according to a media report. By Yoshita Singh FGN16 PAK-OPPOSITION-RALLY Sharif attacks Pak Army, ISI chief as Opposition says ‘sun about to set’ on Imran govt Karachi: Pakistan's deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif has blamed Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and ISI chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed for the current political situation in the country, as the Opposition parties held their third massive joint rally against Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government. PTI RHL