HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1 pm.

NATION DEL29 CABINET-LEADERS PM MEET Ministerial probables meet PM Modi New Delhi: Ahead of the expected Cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday evening, a number of leaders, many of whom are likely to be inducted as ministers, arrived at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence to meet him.

BOM2 LD DILIP KUMAR Cinema legend Dilip Kumar dies at 98, tributes pour in Mumbai: Dilip Kumar, India’s enduring film legend through the decades, died at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday after prolonged illness, his family and doctors treating him said. He was 98.

BOM1 DILIP KUMAR-OBITUARY Dilip Kumar: Actor and star who grew with India as it evolved Mumbai: He was more than a star, more than just an actor even. Dilip Kumar, or Yousuf Khan as he was born, was the legend who epitomised the composite culture of India, both in his films that explored stories of rebellion, hope and love and in his seven decades in public life.

DEL28 ED-ARREST-LD KHADSE FAMILY ED arrests NCP leader Khadse's son-in-law in money laundering case Mumbai: The ED has arrested NCP leader Eknath Khadse's son-in-law Girish Chaudhary in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in a 2016 purchase of a government land plot in Pune, officials said on Wednesday.

DEL22 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India logs 43,733 new cases New Delhi: India added 43,733 new cases of coronavirus taking the total infection tally to 3,06,63,665, while the active cases further declined to 4,59,920, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

DEL2 JK-ENCOUNTER Top Hizbul commander killed in encounter in J-K's Kupwara Srinagar: A top Hizbul Mujahideen commander was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Wednesday, police said.

BUSINESS DEL8 BIZ-PETROL-PRICE-HIKE Petrol price hits Rs 100/litre in Delhi New Delhi: Petrol price on Wednesday crossed the Rs 100-a-litre mark after fuel prices were increased in line with firming international oil trends.

DEL27 BIZ-FINMIN-DPE Govt brings Dept of Public Enterprises under Finance Ministry New Delhi: The government has brought Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) under the Finance Ministry in a bid facilitate its ambitious disinvestment programme.

LEGAL LGC3 WB-HC-LD MAMATA Judge recuses self from hearing Nandigram poll plea, imposes Rs 5 lakh cost on Mamata Kolkata: Justice Kausik Chanda of the Calcutta High Court Wednesday recused himself from hearing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's petition challenging the election of Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram, while imposing a cost of Rs 5 lakh on her.

LGD3 DL-HC-IT RULES IT Rules: Delhi HC refuses to grant interim protection from coercive action to digital media portals New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to grant protection from coercive action to digital media portals as it adjourned their challenge to the new IT Rules after being informed that a plea has been moved by the Centre to transfer them to the Supreme Court LGD2 SC-RTI SC asks Centre, states to file compliance report on its 2019 verdict to fill vacancies at CIC, SICs New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday directed the Centre and states to file status reports on compliance with its 2019 verdict for time-bound filling up of posts of Information Commissioners at CIC and state panels SICs under the Right to Information Act.

FGN14 UN-INDIA-TERRORISM Don't return to the era of 'your terrorists' and 'my terrorists': India cautions UN United Nations: India has cautioned that 20 years after the 9/11 terror attacks, there are attempts again to divide terrorism into different terminologies such as violent nationalism and right wing extremism, asserting that the world should not return to the era of "your terrorists" and "my terrorists" but fight the scourge collectively. By Yoshita Singh FGN15 US-LD SPELLINGBEE Jill Biden to attend 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee finals; 9 Indian-Americans in fray Washington: US First Lady Jill Biden will attend on July 8 the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee finals in Orlando in which nine of the 11 finalists are Indian-Americans, who have been dominating this prestigious and high-pressure endurance test for more than a decade now. By Lalit K Jha FGN9 US-VIRUS-VACCINATION-BIDEN US to reach 160 million fully vaccinated Americans by end of this week, says Biden Washington: US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said the US is predicted to reach the mark of 160 million fully vaccinated Americans by the end of this week and asserted that the country is closer than ever to declaring its independence from the deadly virus. By Lalit K Jha