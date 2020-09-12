HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1 pm: NATION BOM4 MP-VIRUS-MODI-SLOGAN No carelessness till medicine is developed: PM on COVID-19 Bhopal: Cautioning people against lowering their guard till an effective anti-coronavirus medicine is developed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday came up with a slogan in Hindi to drive home his point.

BOM3 MP-MODI-PMAY We need to strengthen poor to end poverty: PM Modi Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for strengthening the poor in order to remove poverty.

DEL6 VIRUS-LD CASES Record spike of 97,570 infections pushes India's COVID caseload to 46,59,984 New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload raced past 46 lakh with a record 97,570 infections being reported in a day, while 36,24,196 people have recuperated so far taking the national recovery rate to 77.77 per cent on Saturday, according to Union health ministry data.

DEL12 VIRUS-RECOVERIES Recoveries surge to 36,24,196, 60 per cent of total recoveries concentrated in 5 states New Delhi: With a record 81,533 people recuperating from COVID-19 in a day, India's total recoveries on Saturday surged to 36,24,196 of which 60 per cent of the cases are from five states, including Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

DEL8 RAHUL-VIRUS-GOVT Govt's 'well planned fight' against COVID has put India in 'abyss of GDP reduction': Rahul New Delhi: Taking a dig at the government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said its 'well planned fight' against coronavirus has allegedly put India in an 'abyss' of GDP reduction of 24 per cent, 12 crore job losses, 15.5 lakh crore additional stressed loans and globally highest daily COVID-19 cases and deaths.

BOM2 MH-NCB-RAIDS NCB conducts raids in Mumbai against drug traffickers Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday conducted raids on drug traffickers at some locations in Mumbai, an official said.

DEL7 DL-ASSEMBLY-FACEBOOK-SUMMON Hateful content: Delhi Assembly panel summons Facebook official New Delhi: A Delhi Assembly panel has issued a notice to Facebook India vice president and managing director Ajit Mohan asking him to appear before it on September 15 in connection with complaints about the social media platform's alleged deliberate and intentional inaction to contain hateful content in the country.

DEL11 MEA-MOS ASEAN MoS MEA Muraleedharan participates in 27th ASEAN regional forum New Delhi: Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Saturday participated in the 27th ASEAN regional forum where he shared India's views on maritime security, counter terrorism and the COVID-19 pandemic.

DEL5 DL-JEE-TOP SCORERS 5 Delhi boys score 100 percentile in JEE-Main New Delhi: Five students from the national capital have scored 100 percentile in the JEE-Main exam, which was conducted earlier this month after being postponed twice in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MDS2 TL-VIRUS-SURGERY T'gana docs perform India's first double lung transplant on COVID-19 patient Hyderabad: Doctors at a hospital here claimed to have successfully performed the country's first double lung transplant surgery on a 32-year-old COVID-19 patient, who was suffering from sarcoidosis that affected his lungs.

DEL9 BIZ-PETROL-PRICE Diesel price dips below Rs 73, petrol rate cut for 2nd time in six months New Delhi: Diesel price on Saturday fell below Rs 73 a litre mark while petrol saw a second reduction in rates in six months, according to state-owned fuel retailers.

LEGAL LGD1 VIRUS-DL-HC-PHYSICAL HEARING HC reduces number of benches holding physical hearings as COVID-19 cases rise in Delhi New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Saturday said it has reduced the number of benches that would be holding physical hearings due to the 'alarming' rise in COVID-19 cases in the national capital and majority of lawyers preferring virtual hearings.

LGD2 GREEN-ECOMMERCE NGT directs CPCB to recover fine from Amazon, Flipkart for excessive plastic packaging New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to conduct environmental audit and recover fine from Amazon and Flipkart for violation of environmental norms.

FOREIGN FGN8 VIRUS-UN-2NDLD RESOLUTION India votes in favour of UNGA resolution, calling for multilateral cooperation to combat COVID United Nations: India, along with 168 nations, voted in favour of a COVID-19 resolution in the UN General Assembly that reaffirms international cooperation to respond to “one of the greatest global challenges” and acknowledges the World Health Organisation’s “key leadership role” in responding to the outbreak, a reference the US objected to as it opposed the resolution. By Yoshita Singh FGN1 US-ISRAEL-BAHRAIN Trump brokers another peace deal in Middle East, Bahrain to normalise relations with Israel Washington: US President Donald Trump on Friday brokered another peace deal in the Middle East with Bahrain announcing that it would normalise diplomatic ties with Israel. By Lalit K Jha FGN2 US-AFGHANISTAN US hopes Doha peace negotiations can end protracted war in Afghanistan Washington: On the eve of the start of the historic peace negotiations between the Taliban and the elected Afghan government, a top American diplomat hoped that the warring factions can come to an agreement on a political roadmap to end the protracted war that Afghanistan has had. By Lalit K Jha. PTI RHL