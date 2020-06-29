HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, June 29 (PTI) These are the top stories at 1 pm: NATION DEL13 VIRUS-LD CASES Single-day spike of 19,459 COVID-19 cases takes India's tally to 5,48,318 New Delhi: A single-day spike of 19,459 COVID-19 cases took India's tally to 5,48,318 on Monday, while the death toll climbed to 16,475 with 380 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

DEL20 DL-VIRUS-KEJRIWAL-PLASMA BANK Plasma bank to be set up in Delhi for treatment of COVID-19 patients New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced setting up of a 'plasma bank' to save lives of serious COVID-19 patients in the national capital.

DEL2 BIZ-PETROL-PRICE Diesel price at new high as fuel prices hiked for 22nd time in just over 3 weeks New Delhi: Diesel price on Monday scaled a new high after prices were hiked for the 22nd time in just over three weeks, taking the cumulative increase to Rs 11.14 per litre.

DEL12 RJ-VIRUS CASES COVID-19: Three deaths, 121 fresh cases in Rajasthan Jaipur: The coronavirus death toll in Rajasthan rose to 402 on Monday with three more fatalities, while 121 fresh cases took the number of infections to 17,392, according to an official report here.

DEL11 JK-ENCOUNTER-DODA Doda is militancy free after Hizbul militant killed in encounter, says police Srinagar: Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir has become 'militancy free' as the last of the surviving militants in the area was killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district on Monday, police said.

BOM2 MH-SENA-MUMBAI-DECONGESTION Create infrastructure in UP, Bihar to decongest Mumbai: Sena Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Monday hit out at Union minister Nitin Gadkari's remarks on the need to decongest Mumbai, saying if smart cities like Mumbai and Pune are created in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the population density of the country's financial capital will naturally come down.

LEGAL LGD2 DL-HC-EIA Ambiguity in notification extending time to give suggestions to draft EIA 2020: HC New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday said there was 'ambiguity' in the Centre's decision extending time till June 30 for giving objections and suggestions to its draft Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) notification of 2020, terming it as 'unfair' to the public.

LGD1 DL-HC-ARRESTS PROCEDURE HC declines to entertain plea seeking development of standard procedure for arrests New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea seeking development of a 'uniform standard procedure for arrests', saying there were enough judicial pronouncements and office orders to deal with the issue.

FOREIGN FGN11 PAK-2NDLD ATTACK Pakistan Stock Exchange comes under attack; 9 killed Karachi: Four heavily armed militants attacked the busy Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday morning, killing four security guards and a police officer before being shot dead in an exchange of fire, media reports said.

FGN9 CHINA-LD FLOODS 12 killed in flooding in southwestern China Beijing: Torrential rains battered China's southwest Sichuan province, killing at least 12 people and leaving 10 missing, authorities said. PTI SNE