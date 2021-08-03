HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1 pm: NATION: DEL24 PM-OPPOSITION PM Modi lashes out at opposition members for their conduct in Parliament New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed opposition members for tearing papers in Parliament and making 'derogatory' remarks on the way bills have been passed as he accused them of insulting the legislature and the Constitution with their conduct.

DEL12 VIRUS-LD CASES India adds 30,549 coronavirus infections, active cases fall after six days New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 3,17,26,507 on Tuesday with 30,549 more people testing positive for the disease while the active caseload declined after six days, according to Union health ministry data.

DEL22 OPPOSITION 2NDLD MEETING Oppn leaders meet over breakfast to chalk out joint strategy, Rahul Gandhi calls for unity New Delhi: Leaders of several opposition parties attended a breakfast meeting hosted by former Congress President Rahul Gandhi at the Constitution Club here on Tuesday where stress was laid on opposition unity.

DEL27 ARMY-COPTER-CRASH Army helicopter crashes in Ranjit Sagar Dam: Pathankot SSP Chandigarh: An Army helicopter crashed in Ranjit Sagar Dam on Tuesday, Senior Superintendent of Police of Pathankot in Punjab Surendra Lamba said.

DEL29 CBSE-LD RESULTS CBSE class 10 results declared New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced class 10 results on Tuesday.

BOM4 MH-RAHUL-RAUT Rahul Gandhi likely to visit Maharashtra soon: Raut Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has assured him that he will visit Maharashtra soon.

CAL1 NL-MEETING Nagaland MLAs, MPs to pressure Centre for early solution on Naga issue Kohima: The legislators and parliamentarians of Nagaland decided to work towards bringing the Naga political negotiators together and pressure the Centre for an early solution of the vexed issue.

LEGAL: LGD5 SC-POLICE COMMISSIONER Lawyer seeks urgent hearing in SC of plea against Asthana's appointment as Delhi Police chief New Delhi: A lawyer who has filed a contempt action plea in the Supreme Court against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for appointing Rakesh Asthana as the Delhi Police chief has sought an urgent hearing of his petition.

LGD1 DL-COURT-WRESTLER-CHARGE SHEET Sushil Kumar wanted to re-establish supremacy: Delhi Police charge sheet in murder case New Delhi: The brawl at the Chhatrasal Stadium that allegedly led to the death of a former junior national wrestling champion was the result of a conspiracy hatched by Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar, who wanted to re-establish his supremacy among younger wrestlers, the Delhi Police has said in its charge sheet filed in the murder case.

BUSINESS: DEL5 BIZ-STOCKS-OPEN Sensex jumps nearly 245 pts in early trade; Nifty tops 15,900 Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex jumped nearly 245 points in early trade on Tuesday, tracking gains in index majors HDFC, TCS and Infosys and supported by positive macroeconomic indicators.

DEL14 BIZ-RUPEE-OPEN Rupee opens on flat note, inches 4 paise higher to 74.30 against US dollar in early trade Mumbai: The Indian rupee opened on a flat note and inched 4 paise higher to 74.30 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday amid cautious trade.

FGN28 UN-AFGHAN-TIRUMURTI Cannot have terrorist camps moving back into Afghanistan, this will have direct impact on India: UNSC President Amb Tirumurti United Nations: The situation in Afghanistan is of deep concern to all members of the UN Security Council, President of the Council for the month of August Ambassador T S Tirumurti has said, underlining that "we cannot have terrorist camps' once again moving back into the war-torn country that will have a 'direct impact' on India. By Yoshita Singh FGN26 UN-INDIA-MYANMAR India not in favour of further destablisation of Myanmar: Amb Tirumurti United Nations: Any instability in Myanmar will directly affect India and New Delhi does not want action by the international community that would further destabilise the Southeast Asian country, India's Permanent Representative to the UN and President of UN Security Council for the month of August Ambassador T S Tirumurti has said. By Yoshita Singh.