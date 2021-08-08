HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1300 hours: DEL7 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records 39,070 new cases New Delhi: With 39,070 people testing positive for coronavirus infection, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,19,34,455, while the death toll climbed to 4,27,862 with 491 fresh fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

DEL11 JHA-PAR LOGJAM PM must intervene to end Parliament logjam; Monsoon session be extended: RJD MP New Delhi: Accusing the government of 'closing the door' on negotiations to break the logjam over the Pegasus issue in Parliament, RJD leader Manoj Kumar Jha on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi must intervene to end the impasse, and called for extending the Monsoon session to make up for the lost time. By Asim Kamal DEL12 NIA-JeI-RAIDS NIA carries out multiple raids in J-K against Jamaat-e-Islami members Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency on Sunday carried out multiple raids against Jamaat-e-Islami-linked members across Jammu and Kashmir, over two years after the religious group was banned by the Centre under anti-terror laws, officials said DEL 8 AVI-CRASH-COMPENSATION Kozhikode crash: AI Express offers final compensation to all injured flyers, next of kin of deceased New Delhi: Air India Express said it has made final compensation offers to all 165 passengers, who were injured and the next of kin of 19 flyers who died in the plane crash, in Kerala’s Kozhikode district last year. By Deepak Patel LGD1 DL-HC-INX-CHIDAMBARAM HC to hear on Monday CBI's plea in INX Media corruption case involving Chidambaram, others New Delhi: The Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear on Monday the CBI's plea in the INX Media corruption case involving Congress leader P Chidambaram and his son Karti.

DEL13 VACCINE-DOSES Over 52 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far: Centre New Delhi: More than 52.37 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far and a further 8,99,260 doses are in the pipeline, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

FGN7 UN-AFGHAN-MEET-INDIA UNSC meeting on Afghan galvanised members to call for end to violence: India’s envoy Tirumurti United Nations: The crucial UN Security Council meeting on Afghanistan, held within the first week of India’s Presidency of the powerful global body, galvanised members to call for an end to the violence and hostilities, and helped reveal to the outside world the dire situation facing the war-torn country, India’s envoy here has said. By Yoshita Singh FGN2 VIRUS-UK-INDIA-TRAVEL UK eases travel restrictions for India London: The UK on Sunday eased travel restrictions for India by moving the country from its 'red' to 'amber' list, which means fully vaccinated Indian passengers will no longer be subjected to a compulsory 10-day hotel quarantine on their arrival in Britain. By Aditi Khanna PTI SRY