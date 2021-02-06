HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1 pm: NATION BOM3 GJ-PM-JUDICIARY PM hails country's judiciary for safeguarding people's rights Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the country's judiciary, saying that it has performed its duty well in safeguarding people's rights, upholding personal liberty, and also in the situations when national interests need to be prioritised.

MDS3 AP-SINOINDIA-JAISHANKAR Nine rounds of military talks held with Chinese, will continue says Jaishankar Amaravati: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said senior military commanders of India and China have held nine rounds of talks on the process of disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh and the parleys will continue in future also.

DEL5 DL-FARMERS-SECURITY Security upped at Delhi borders as farmers set to hold 'chakka jam' New Delhi: The Delhi Police intensified security at all border points of the city as thousands of personnel including paramilitary forces have been deployed to deal with any situation emerging out of the nationwide 'chakka jam' being held on Saturday by the farmers protesting the Centre's new agri laws, officials said.

DEL8 RAHUL-FARMERS Peaceful 'satyagraha' of farmers in national interest: Rahul New Delhi: Ahead of the nationwide 'chakka jam' called by the farmer unions protesting the Centre's new agri laws, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the peaceful 'satyagraha' of the 'annadatas' is in national interest as the farm laws are 'harmful' for the country.

DEL4 VIRUS-LD CASES 11,713 new cases take India's coronavirus tally to 1,08,14,304 New Delhi: India's COVID-19 infection tally climbed to 1,08,14,304 with 11,713 new cases in a day, while 1,05,10,796 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 97.19 per cent on Saturday, according to Union Health Ministry data.

DEL9 PB-HR-FARMERS-PROTEST 'Chakka jam': Farmers in Punjab, Haryana block roads Chandigarh: Farmers protesting against the Centre's new agri laws and other issues blocked roads at several places in Punjab and Haryana on Saturday on the call given by the farmers' unions for a nationwide 'chakka jam'.

DES3 UP-RAPE-FIR 4 men booked for rape following court orders in Uttar Pradesh Chitrakoot (UP): Police have registered a case against four people for allegedly raping a 35-year-old Dalit woman in Chitrakoot district in Uttar Pradesh, following a court's orders.

FOREIGN FGN10 US-BIDEN-TRUMP-LD BRIEFS Biden says no need for 'erratic' Trump to get intelligence briefings Washington: US President Joe Biden has said his predecessor Donald Trump should not be given access to classified intelligence briefings, as is tradition for past presidents, because of his 'erratic behaviour'. By Lalit K Jha FGN11 US-BLINKEN-CHINA US will hold China accountable for its abuses of international system: Blinken Washington: The US will hold China accountable for its abuses of the international system, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said as he spoke to his Chinese counterpart Yang Jiechi and raised with him the issue of human rights violations in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong. By Lalit K Jha FGN9 US-SENATOR-H1B Republican Senator opposes Biden admin's move to revert to lottery system for issuing H-1B visas Washington: A top Republican Senator has opposed the move of the Biden administration to resort to the traditional lottery system to issue H-1B visas to foreign professionals, saying it is giving Big Tech donors the gift of 'cheap' foreign labour at the expense of American workers. By Lalit K Jha FGN3 US-MUMBAI-RANA-HEADLEY No indication that India agreed to forgo Headley's extradition: Rana's attorney Washington: There is no indication that India has given up on the extradition of David Coleman Headley, the Mumbai terror attack accused, attorney of his co-accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana has told a US court. By Lalit K Jha BUSINESS DCM1 BIZ-RATAN TATA-SOCIAL MEDIA Call for Bharat Ratna award: Ratan Tata requests people to stop social media campaign New Delhi: Stating that he considers himself fortunate to be an Indian and was happy to contribute to the growth and prosperity of the country, veteran industrialist Ratan Tata on Saturday requested people to refrain from demanding the Bharat Ratna for him.

SPORTS SPD4 SPO-CRI-IND-LD LUNCH Root, Stokes pile on misery as England reach 355/3 at lunch Chennai: Skipper Joe Root notched up his third straight 150-plus score and added 92 runs with Ben Stokes to help England dominate proceedings in the first session on the second day of the first Test against India here on Saturday. PTI CK