HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1 pm: NATION DEL6 VIRUS-LD CASES India records 16,488 new COVID-19 cases, 113 deaths New Delhi: India registered a single-day spike of over 16,000 COVID-19 cases for the third day in a row on Saturday, pushing the infection tally to 1,10,79,979, while the recoveries surged to 1,07,63,451, according to Union Health Ministry data.

MDS4 ISRO-PSLV-LD COUNTDOWN Countdown begins for ISRO's first mission in 2021, Brazil's Amazonia-1 on board Bengaluru: If things go as planned, an Indian rocket will launch a Brazilian satellite for the first time from Sriharikota spaceport on Sunday.

DEL4 RAVIDAS-TRIBUTES Vice Prez, PM pay tributes to saint-poet Ravidas on his birth anniversary New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to saint-poet Ravidas on his birth anniversary.

DES5 RARE DISEASE DAY-CONCERNS Rare Disease Day: Health advocacy groups press for govt policy, say India's numbers unknown New Delhi: Only 450 of the 8,000 known rare diseases in the world are recognised in India, an anomaly that underscores a mounting health crisis in which many patients go without being diagnosed accurately or treated on time, say experts while stressing the urgent need for a comprehensive policy. By Rupesh Dutta CAL1 AS-POLL-BAGHEL Charges against Sonowal, Himanta to be probed if 'Grand Alliance' forms govt in Assam: Baghel Guwahati: The Congress-led 'Grand Alliance', if voted to power in Assam, will investigate all corruption allegations against the BJP government and its ministers, including CM Sarbananda Sonowal and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, said Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. By Trideep Lahkar BOM5 MH-SOCIAL MEDIA-MINISTER Centre's social media rules are dictatorial: Maha minister Mumbai: A Maharashtra minister on Saturday opposed the central government's regulations for social media platforms and over-the-top (OTT) players, terming them as 'dictatorial' and a 'threat' to the democracy.

DES4 DL-LD FIRE Fire at factory in Delhi's Pratap Nagar, one dead New Delhi: A charred body was recovered after a fire broke out at a factory in North Delhi's Pratap Nagar area in the early hours of Saturday, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

BUSINESS DEL10 BIZ-PM-TOY FAIR PM Modi asks toy manufacturers to use less plastic, more eco-friendly material New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asked the toy manufacturers to use less plastic and more eco-friendly material, in addition, to focus on innovation.

LEGAL LGD2 AG-FORMER CJI AG declines consent to initiate contempt proceedings against ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi New Delhi: Attorney General K K Venugopal has refused to grant sanction to initiate contempt proceedings against former Chief Justice of India (CJI) and Rajya Sabha lawmaker Ranjan Gogoi for his alleged statements against the apex judiciary.

LGD1 DL-HC-STRAY DOG-FEEDING Intervene in row between animal lovers, local residents over feeding stray dogs: Delhi HC to AWBI New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has asked the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) to intervene in the row between some animal lovers and residents of a sector in Vasant Kunj in the national capital over feeding of stray dogs.

FOREIGN FGN10 UN-INDIA-MYANMAR Restoring democratic order should be the priority of all stakeholders in Myanmar: India at UNGA United Nations: Restoring democratic order in Myanmar should be the priority of all stakeholders and the detained leaders be released, India has told a UN General Assembly meeting, calling on the leadership in the Southeast Asian nation to work together to resolve their differences in a 'peaceful and constructive manner'. By Yoshita Singh FGN3 US-PM-AWARD PM Modi to receive global energy and environment leadership award Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive the CERAWeek global energy and environment leadership award during an annual international energy conference next week.

FGN1 US-SAUDI-KHASHOGGI Saudi crown prince approved killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi: US intelligence report Washington: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved an operation to capture or kill journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul, according to a US intelligence report submitted to Congress. By Lalit K Jha FGN9 US-LEGISLATION-MUSLIM-BAN US Democrats reintroduce legislation to prevent future Muslim bans Washington: As many as 140 Democratic lawmakers have reintroduced a legislation in the US Congress to prevent future Muslim bans and prohibit discrimination on the basis of religion. By Lalit K Jha FGN7 US-CHINA-VISA US senators introduce legislation to end China's access to multiple year visa Washington: A legislation has been introduced by a group of influential Republican senators to end China’s access to 10-year multi-entry visas until it is certified that Beijing has ceased its campaign of economic and industrial espionage against the US. By Lalit K Jha. PTI CK