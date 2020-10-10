HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1 pm: NATION DEL12 MHA-LD WOMEN Centre issues advisory on mandatory action in cases of crimes against women; Says rape case must be probed within 2 months New Delhi: The Centre has issued a fresh advisory to states and UTs on mandotary action in cases of crimes against women, and said probe into rape cases must be completed within two months as per law and that dying declaration of a victim can't be discarded merely because it has not been recorded by a magistrate.

JK-ENCOUNTER 2 militants killed in encounter in J&K's Kulgam Srinagar: Two militants were on Saturday killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

DEL7 VIRUS-LD-CASES India reports 73,272 new coronavirus cases, 926 fresh fatalities New Delhi: India reported 73,272 new coronavirus cases in a span of 24 hours, taking the overall caseload to 69,79,423, while 59,88,822 people have recuperated so far, pushing the recovery rate to 85.81 percent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated Saturday.

DEL2 JK-FIRING Pak targets civilian areas along LoC, IB in unprovoked ceasefire violation Jammu: Pakistani troops violated ceasefire overnight by unprovoked firing and mortar shelling on civilian areas along the Line of Control and International Border in two sectors of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

LEGAL LGD2 SC-LOAN MORATORIUM-RBI Moratorium period exceeding six months may result in vitiating overall credit discipline: RBI to SC New Delhi: A loan moratorium exceeding six months might result in “vitiating the overall credit discipline”, which will have a “debilitating impact” on the process of credit creation in the economy, the Reserve Bank of India has told the Supreme Court.

FOREIGN FGN10 POMPEO-CHINA-LD INDIA China has deployed 60K soldiers on India's northern border: Pompeo Washington: China has amassed 60,000 troops on India's northern border, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said as he hit out at Beijing for its 'bad behaviour' and the threats it poses to the Quad countries. By Lalit K Jha FGN12 US-INDIA-CHINA Time has come to accept that talks won't make China change its aggressive stance: US NSA Washington: China has attempted to 'seize' control of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with India by force as part of its territorial aggression, US' national security advisor has said, underlining that time has come to accept that dialogue and agreements will not persuade Beijing to change. By Lalit K Jha FGN17 PAK-SHARIF Pak court asks Sharif to appear by Nov 24 to avoid being declared proclaimed offender Islamabad: A Pakistani court has ordered Nawaz Sharif to appear before it by November 24 to avoid being declared a proclaimed offender after the former premier allegedly refused to receive non-bailable arrest warrants at his residence in London. By Sajjad Hussain FGN18 VIRUS-EUROPE Lesson not learned: Europe unprepared as 2nd virus wave hits Rome: Europe's second wave of coronavirus infections has struck well before flu season even started, with intensive care wards filling up again and bars shutting down. By Nicole Winfield. PTI RHL