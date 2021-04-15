HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1 pm: NATION DEL11 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: Over 2 lakh fresh cases in India, record increase in daily infections New Delhi: India added a record over 2 lakh new COVID-19 infections in a day pushing the total tally of cases to 1,40,74,564, while the active cases surpassed the 14-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

DEL15 VACCINE-HEALTH MINISTRY Tika Utsav: Three states administered more than one crore vaccinations New Delhi: Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh administered more than one crore COVID-19 vaccinations during the four-day 'Tika Utsav', the health ministry said on Thursday.

DEL13 VIRUS-OXYGEN-AVAILABILITY Centre asks states to make rational use of medical oxygen, ensure no wastage New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday asked states to make rational use of medical oxygen and ensure there is no wastage while stressing that there is sufficient stock of oxygen in the country.

DEL12 RAHUL-VIRUS Government only indulging in sham of COVID 'vaccine festival', Rahul Gandhi alleges New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked the government over the handling of the COVID-19 situation and alleged that it is only indulging in a 'sham' of a 'vaccine festival'.

DEL1 PM-GREETINGS PM Modi greets people on Bengali New Year New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted Bengalis on the beginning of their traditional new year.

BOM4 GJ-PAK NATIONALS-LD DRUG Eight Pak nationals held with drugs worth Rs 150 crore off Guj coast Ahmedabad: Eight Pakistani nationals on board a boat were apprehended with heroin worth around Rs 150 crore off the Gujarat coast in the Arabian Sea early Thursday morning, the state ATS said. LEGAL LGD3 SC-ISRO SPY-REPORT SC asks CBI to conduct further probe into role of erring cops in ISRO espionage case New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday ordered that the report of a high-level committee on the role of erring police officials in 1994 espionage case relating to ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan be given to the CBI and directed the agency to conduct further investigation on the issue.

Story continues

LGD1 DL-HC-DISABLED-PETROL PUMPS Are petrol pumps being allocated to disabled under Disabilities Act,2016: HC asks Centre New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Centre whether allocation of petrol pumps to disabled persons was being done in accordance with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

LGD2 DL-HC-SCRAPPING GUIDELINES Vehicle scrapping guidelines of AAP govt challenged in high court New Delhi: A PIL in the Delhi High Court has challenged the AAP government's guidelines for scrapping motor vehicles claiming the requirements for a license under these norms would oust small and marginal scrap dealers.

FOREIGN FGN20 VIRUS-US-INDIA-VACCINES-WTO US remains non-committal on India's move to get TRIPS waiver to COVID vaccines at WTO Washington: The US remained non-committal on the move by India and South Africa to get Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) waiver for COVID-19 vaccine before the WTO so that the doses are accessible and affordable to low- and middle-income countries. By Lalit K Jha FGN7 US-AFGHAN-BIDEN-TROOPS US President Biden announces complete troop withdrawal from Afghanistan Washington: US President Joe Biden has announced that all American troops would be withdrawn from Afghanistan by September 11 this year, thus bringing to end the country's longest war, spanning across two decades. By Lalit K Jha FGN16 US-AMBEDKAR-RESOLUTION Congressional resolution introduced to honour Ambedkar on his 130th birth anniversary Washington: An Indian-American Congressman has introduced a resolution in the US House of Representatives for a second consecutive year to honour Bhimrao Ambedkar, the architect of India’s Constitution, on his 130th birth anniversary so that young leaders around the world can be inspired by his vision for equality. By Lalit K Jha. PTI RHL