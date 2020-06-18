HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) These are top stories at 1 pm: NATION: DEL26 VIRUS-LD CASES India records 12,881 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally climbs to 3,66,946 New Delhi: A record single-day jump of 12,881 COVID-19 cases took India's tally to 3,66,946 on Thursday, while the death toll climbed to 12,237 with 334 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

DEL39 PM-GROWTH India returning to normal business activity; consumption, demand rising: PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said business activity in India is returning to normal levels with consumption and demand fast approaching pre-COVID levels.

DEL41 RAHUL-LD CHINA Who is responsible for sending unarmed Indian soldiers towards danger: Rahul New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday questioned why Indian soldiers were sent 'unarmed to martyrdom' in Ladakh and who is responsible for sending them towards danger.

DEL40 VIRUS-SHAH-NCR Shah reviews COVID-19 situation in Delhi-NCR New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday reviewed the coronavirus situation in Delhi and the National Capital Region, including Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad, amidst increasing number of COVID-19 cases, officials said.

DES5 DL-SISODIA-TEST CHARGES Delhi govt caps rate of COVID-19 test at Rs 2,400 New Delhi: The Delhi government has decided to cap the rate of COVID-19 RT-PCR test at Rs 2,400, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.

MDS1 TN-SINOINDIA-SOLDIER Havildar Palani laid to rest with full military honours in native village Ramanathapuram (TN): Havildar K Palani, one of the 20 Indian army soldiers killed in a violent clash with the Chinese troops in Ladakh, was laid to rest at his native village here with full military honours on Thursday.

BUSINESS: DEL33 BIZ-PM-COAL PM Modi launches auction process for 41 coal blocks for commercial mining New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched the auction process for 41 coal blocks for commercial mining, a move that opens India's coal sector for private players, and termed it a major step in the direction of India achieving self-reliance.

DEL29 BIZ-FITCH-LD INDIA-OUTLOOK Fitch Ratings revises India's outlook to negative from stable New Delhi; Fitch Ratings on Thursday revised India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable', stating that the coronavirus pandemic has significantly weakened the country's growth prospects for the year and exposed the challenges associated with a high public-debt burden.

DEL19 BIZ-ADB-INDIA Developing Asia to 'barely grow' in 2020; India's GDP to contract by 4 pc this fiscal: ADB New Delhi: The Asian Development Bank on Thursday said countries in Developing Asia will 'barely grow' in 2020, while India's economy is forecast to contract by 4 per cent this fiscal due to the adverse effect of the coronavirus pandemic.

FOREIGN: FGN16 UN-INDIA-REAX UNSC permanent members congratulate India on election win United Nations: The United Nations Security Council’s permanent and non-permanent members have congratulated India and three other newly-elected countries on their election to the powerful UN organ, saying they look forward to working with them on the issues of international peace and security. By Yoshita Singh FGN13 US-CHINA-INDIA-REPORT China's goal in South Asia is to limit 'defiance' from India and 'hinder' Indo-US ties: Report Washington: Amidst the Chinese incursion into Indian territories in Ladakh, an influential US think-tank has said that China's 'immediate goal' in South Asia is to limit any 'defiance' from India and hinder its burgeoning partnership with the US. By Lalit K Jha LEGAL: LGD5 SC-TELECOM DUES Centre to withdraw 96 per cent of Rs 4 lakh crore AGR related dues raised against PSUs: SC told New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday told the Supreme Court that the Department of Telecommunications has decided to withdraw 96 per cent of the Rs 4 lakh crore demand for AGR related dues raised against non-telecom PSUs like GAIL.

LGD1 VIRUS-DL-HC-KATARA HC dismisses Katara case convict Vishal Yadav's plea for parole New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed the plea for emergency parole of Vishal Yadav who is serving life term for killing business executive Nitish Katara in 2002. PTI ABH ABH