HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 12:30 pm: NATION DEL18 JK-TUNNEL BSF detects cross-border tunnel in J-K's Kathua Jammu: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday detected a tunnel beneath the International Border in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

DEL15 PM-CROP INSURANCE SCHEME 'Fasal Bima Yojana' increased coverage, mitigated risk & benefitted crores of farmers: Modi New Delhi: The crop insurance scheme launched by his government has benefitted crores of farmers by mitigating farming risks against the vagaries of nature, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday as it completed five years since its launch.

DEL12 HEALTH-POLIO DEFER Govt defers national polio immunisation programme New Delhi: The National Polio immunisation programme, as part of which children in the age group of 0-5 years are administered polio drops, has been deferred 'till further notice' by the Centre citing 'unforeseen activities'.

DEL17 UP-PRIYANKA-WOMEN SECURITY 'Beti Bachao', 'Mission Shakti' hollow slogans for UP govt: Priyanka Gandhi New Delhi: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh spends crores of rupees on propaganda about women's security while having a negligent attitude towards the issue at the ground level, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged on Wednesday.

DEL10 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records 15,968 new cases, 202 deaths New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,04,95,147 with 15,968 infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries surged to 1,01,29,111 pushing the national recovery rate to 96.51 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

DEL9 DL-FARMERS-PROTEST On Lohri, protesting farmers in Delhi to burn copies of new agri laws New Delhi: Farmers protesting at Delhi borders said they will burn copies of Centre's new agriculture laws at all demonstration sites on the festival of Lohri on Wednesday, as a mark of protest against the legislations.

BOM7 MH-VACCINE-TOPE Maha gets 9.83 lakh vaccine doses against 17.5 lakh: Tope Mumbai: Maharashtra goverment has so far received 9.83 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines out of the total requirement of 17.5 lakh for inoculation in the first phase, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday CAL1 BH-GANGRAPE Deaf, mute girl gangraped, eyes damaged in Bihar; 3 arrested Madhubani (Bihar): A 15-year-old deaf and mute girl has been allegedly gangraped in Bihar's Madhubani district and her eyes were damaged with a sharp object so that she couldn't identify the perpetrators, police said on Wednesday.

MDS2 KL-VACCINE Kerala gets first Covishield vaccine consignment Kochi: The first consignment of Covidshield vaccine from Pune-based Serum Insititute of India arrived at the Cochin international airport here on Wednesday morning to combat COVID-19, official sources said.

LEGAL LGD2 UP-HC-BABRI Babri case: HC adjourns for two weeks hearing on plea against acquittal of accused Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday adjourned for two weeks hearing on a plea against the acquittal of all 32 accused, including BJP veterans L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, in the Babri mosque demolition case.

LGD1 UP-GANGRAPE-CUSTODY Badaun gangrape case: Priest, other accused remanded to police custody Badaun (UP): A temple priest and his accomplices accused of raping and killing a 50-year-old woman here have been remanded to one-day police custody by a local court.

LGD4 DL-HC-FUTURE-AMAZON HC seeks Future Retail's stand on Amazon plea to set aside court's observations against it New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Wednesday sought response of Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail Ltd (FRL) on Amazon's plea challenging the prima facie observations by a single judge that the US e-commerce giant's attempt to control the Indian entity was violative of FEMA and FDI rules.

BUSINESS DEL14 BIZ-PETROL-PRICE Petrol touches new high of Rs 84.45 in Delhi, crosses Rs 91 mark in Mumbai New Delhi: Petrol price on Wednesday touched a new high of Rs 84.45 per litre in the national capital after state-owned fuel retailers hiked prices after a five-day hiatus.

DEL6 BIZ-STOCKS-OPEN Sensex jumps over 200 pts to new high; Nifty tops 14,600 Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 200 points to scale a fresh intra-day peak in early trade on Wednesday, led by gains in ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries amid sustained foreign fund inflow.

FOREIGN FGN20 US-CHINA-INDIA A strong India would act as 'counterbalance' to China, says declassified WH doc Washington: Asserting that India maintains the capacity to counter border provocations by China, the outgoing Trump administration in a declassified document has said that a strong India, in cooperation with like-minded countries, would act as a 'counterbalance' to China in the strategic Indo-Pacific region. By Lalit K Jha FGN11 US-LD IMPEACHMENT US House all set to vote on impeachment of President Trump on Wednesday Washington: The US House of Representatives is all set to vote on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Wednesday, thus opening the possibility of him becoming the only president in American history to be impeached twice. By Lalit K Jha. PTI CK