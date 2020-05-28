HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Following are the top stories.

IN THE PIPELINE Cong 'Speak Up India' campaign: Party chief Sonia Gandhi urges Centre to unlock its coffers and help needy affected by COVID-19 ON THE WIRE NATION DEL12 VIRUS-LDCASES Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 4,531, number of cases climb to 1.58 lakh New Delhi: The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 4,531 and the number of cases climbed to 1,58,333 in the country, registering an increase of 194 deaths and 6,566 cases in the last 24 hours since 8 am, the Union Health Ministry said.

DEL10 LOCKDOWN-MEET Cab secy calls meeting with municipal commissioners, DMs of 13 COVID-19 hit cities New Delhi: Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Thursday will hold a meeting with municipal commissioners and district magistrates of 13 COVID-19 hit cities in the country that include Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai, officials said.

CAL1 WB-DOMESTIC FLIGHTS-RESUME Domestic flight operations resume at Kolkata airport Kolkata: Domestic flight operations to and from Kolkata resumed on Thursday after a gap of two months due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

BOM3 MH-GOVT-NCP Maha govt 'stable and strong', will complete five years: NCP Mumbai: The Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, which has completed six months of its formation, is stable and strong and will definitely complete its five-year term, state minister Nawab Malik said on Thursday.

BOM6 MP-VIRUS-FINE Rs 2,000 fine for home quarantine violation in MP Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to impose a fine of Rs 2,000 on those violating the home quarantine norms for COVID-19 in the state.

MDS1 TL-BOREWELL-BOY 3-year-old boy who fell into borewell found dead in Telangana Hyderabad: A three-year-old boy who accidentally fell into a newly drilled open borewell in Telangana's Medak district was found dead in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

BUSINESS DEL13 BIZ-RUPEE-OPEN Rupee falls 19 paise to 75.90 against US dollar in early trade Mumbai: The rupee depreciated 19 paise to 75.90 against the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday tracking weak Asian currencies amid escalation of tension between the US and China.

DCM8 BIZ-LD INDIA GROWTH Indian economy to contract 5 pc in FY21: S&P says assuming COVID-19 peak by third quarter New Delhi: S&P Global Ratings on Thursday said the Indian economy will shrink by 5 per cent in the current fiscal as it joined a chorus of international agencies that are forecasting a contraction in growth rate due to coronavirus lockdown halting economic activity.

FOREIGN FGN18 VIRUS-UN-CHILDREN-POVERTY Coronavirus pandemic may push 86 mn more children into household poverty by 2020-end: Report United Nations: The number of children living in poor households across low and middle-income countries could increase by 86 million to reach 672 million by the end of 2020 due to the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new study. By Yoshita Singh FGN8 US-CHINA-HK US calls for UN Security Council meeting on Hong Kong Washington: The US has called for a UN Security Council meeting on Hong Kong, as the Trump administration indicated that it will not keep quite on China's new national security law to curb freedom in the former British colony. By Lalit K Jha FGN19 CANADA-CHINA-HUAWEI-REAX China cries foul as Canadian court rules Huawei CFO's case meets standard of 'double criminality' Beijing: China on Thursday accused the US and Canada of abusing their bilateral extradition treaty for political reasons as a British Columbia court ruled that the case against Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou meets the threshold of double criminality -- charges would be crimes in both North American countries. By K J M Varma. PTI IJT