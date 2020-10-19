HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 12:30 PM: NATION: DEL12 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 caseload in India breaches 75-lakh mark with 55,722 fresh cases New Delhi: The number of new coronavirus infections reported daily in India dropped below 60,000 for the second time this month, while the number of fresh fatalities registered across the country dipped below 600 almost after three months, the Union Health Ministry data stated on Monday.

MDS6 KA-PM Changes being made in all sectors for country's growth: PM Modi Mysuru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said necessary changes are being made in every sector to ensure growth and to make this decade India's.

DEL1 DL-POLLUTION Delhi pollution: Farm fire contribution likely to increase New Delhi: The national capital's air quality was recorded in the 'poor' category on Monday morning, even as pollution levels dipped slightly due to favourable wind speed.

DEL11 UP-FIRING Ballia firing: Main accused tells police he fired in self-defence Ballia (UP): Dhirendra Pratap Singh, a local BJP leader who was arrested for allegedly shooting a man during the allotment of ration shops here, has told police that he fired in self-defence and claimed the other side started the quarrel, officials said on Monday.

BUSINESS: DEL3 BIZ-STOCKS-OPEN Sensex rallies over 300 pts in early trade; Nifty tops 11,800 Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex rallied over 300 points in opening trade on Monday tracking strong gains in HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank amid positive cues from global markets.

DEL9 BIZ-RUPEE-OPEN Rupee slips 7 paise to 73.42 against US dollar in early trade Mumbai: The rupee opened on a flat note and depreciated 7 paise to 73.42 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday on fresh demand for the US currency from crude and gold importers.

FOREIGN: FGN1 US-BIDEN-TRUMP JR Biden, could be soft on China; not good for India: Donald Trump Jr New York: Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is not good for India as he could be soft on China, US President Donald Trump's son said at an event to celebrate the 'success' of his book that talks about graft allegations against the Bidens. By Lalit K Jha FGN9 PAK-OPPOSITION-LD RALLY Imran Khan incapable and clueless; betrayed people of Pakistan: Opposition leaders Karachi: Prime Minister Imran Khan is 'incapable and clueless', and his government is worse than a dictatorship, Pakistan's opposition leaders have said at the second rally of an alliance formed to oust the premier. PTI DIV DIV