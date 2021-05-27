HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 12.30 PM.

NATION DEL10 VIRUS-LD CASES India reports 2,11,298 COVID-19 cases, 3,847 deaths New Delhi: India's COVID-19 infection tally climbed to 2,73,69,093 as 2,11,298 more people tested positive for the disease in a day, while the country's recovery went up to 90 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

DEL1 CHOKSI-CAPTURE Hand Choksi over to India directly: Antigua and Barbuda PM to Dominica New Delhi: Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne has asked neighbouring Dominica, where fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi was caught, to hand the diamantaire over to India directly, local media reported.

DEL13 DL-VACCINE-CHILDREN-KEJRIWAL Pfizer vaccine should be procured as soon as possible to vaccinate children: Kejriwal New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday sought procurement of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible to inoculate children.

BOM2 MH-PAWAR-UDDHAV-MEET Pawar meets Maha CM; discusses political, COVID-19 situation Mumbai: NCP president Sharad Pawar met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and discussed the political situation in the state and the Maha Vikas Aghadi government's handling of the COVID-19 situation.

MDS2 TL-COVAXIN-BRAZIL Bharat Biotech submits new request to Brazilian regulator on GMP issues for Covaxin Hyderabad: Bharat Biotech which faced a red flag from Brazil's health regulator for supply of COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin to that country over the issues of Good Manufacturing Practices in its plant, has filed a new request to the Brazilian authorities for certification.

BUSINESS DEL21 BIZ-IT RULES-PRASAD New rules designed to prevent misuse of social media; WhatsApp users have nothing to fear: Prasad New Delhi: IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said that WhatsApp users have nothing to fear about new social media rules, that are designed to prevent abuse and misuse of platforms, and offer users a robust forum for grievance redressal.

Story continues

DEL14 BIZ-PETROL-PRICE-HIKE Petrol crosses Rs 100/litre in Thane, hits Rs 99.94 in Mumbai New Delhi: Petrol price on Thursday crossed the Rs 100-a-litre mark in Thane district of Maharashtra, while it was hovering a tad below that level in Mumbai, after fuel prices were raised again.

DEL20 BIZ-RBI-REPORT COVID second wave triggers raft of growth forecast revisions: RBI annual report Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India on Thursday said that the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic has triggered revision of growth projections for the current financial year with consensus gravitating towards its earlier forecast of 10.5 per cent.

DEL5 BIZ-SOCIALMEDIA-GOOGLE Committed to comply with local laws, work constructively with govts:Pichai on new social media rules New Delhi: Google is committed to complying with local laws and engages constructively with governments as they scrutinise and adopt regulatory frameworks to keep pace with the fast evolving technology landscape, its CEO Sundar Pichai said on Thursday.

LEGAL BOM3 GA-HC-TEJPAL-VICTIM Tejpal case: HC asks sessions court to redact references to victim's identity in judgement Panaji: The Goa bench of the Bombay High Court on Thursday directed a sessions court, which recently acquitted journalist Tarun Tejpal in a 2013 rape case, to redact all references in its judgement which disclose the victim's identity, before uploading it on the court's website.

LGD4 DL-HC-FARMERS Plea for SIT probe into attack on protesting farmers' camp: HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt's stand New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought response of the Centre and Delhi government on a plea for an independent probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into an alleged attack on farmers camped on the outskirts of the national capital in protest against agri laws on January 29.

LGD2 DL-HC-VIRUS-VACCINE Plea for adequate supply of vaccines to national capital: HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt's stand New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought response of the Centre and Delhi government on a plea seeking directions to them to ensure adequate supply of COVID-19 vaccine for the residents of the national capital.

FOREIGN FGN23 US-VIRUS-BIDEN-LD PROBE Biden directs intelligence agencies to redouble efforts to trace origins of COVID-19 Washington: President Joe Biden has ordered the US intelligence agencies to redouble their efforts in investigating the emergence of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic and report back to him in 90 days, amid growing controversy about the virus's origins from a bio laboratory in China. By Lalit K Jha FGN18 VIRUS-WHO-VARIANT B.1.617 COVID19 variant, first detected in India, now found in 53 countries: WHO United Nations/Geneva: The B.1.617 COVID-19 variant, first detected in India, has now been found in 53 countries, according to the WHO, which noted that India recorded a 23 per cent decrease in the number of new cases in the last seven days but they were still the highest in the world. By Yoshita Singh FGN5 US-JAISHANKAR Jaishankar arrives in Washington DC for comprehensive dialogue with Biden administration Washington: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Washington DC on Wednesday for a series of meetings with top officials of the Biden administration, which is expected to review the progress made in bilateral ties during the first 100 days and lay the groundwork for the rest of the term of US President Joe Biden. By Lalit K Jha PTI IJT IJT