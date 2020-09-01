HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 12:30 PM: NATION: DEL11 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 tally in India climbs to 36,91,166 New Delhi: With 69,921 people testing positive for coronavirus infection, India's COVID-19 tally mounted to 36,91,166, while recoveries surged to 28,39,882 on Tuesday pushing the recovery rate to 76.94 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

DEL10 MUKHERJEE-LD HOMAGE Prez, PM pay last respects to Mukherjee New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chiefs of three defence services were among the dignitaries who paid their last respects to former president Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday morning.

BOM2 MH-SUSHANT-CBI-PROBE Rhea's parents reach DRDO guest house for questioning by CBI Mumbai: Actress Rhea Chakraborty's parents arrived at the DRDO guest house here on Tuesday for questioning by the CBI in connection with the case of death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a police official said.

LEGAL: LGD11 UP-HC-KAFEEL KHAN Allahabad HC quashes Kafeel Khan's detention under NSA Allahabad: The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday quashed the detention of Dr Kafeel Khan under the National Security Act and ordered his immediate release.

LGD5 VIRUS-SC-MORATORIUM Moratorium period on loan repayment extendable by two years: Centre, RBI tell SC New Delhi: The Centre and RBI Tuesday told the Supreme Court that the moratorium period on repayment of loans amid the COVID-19 pandemic is 'extendable' by two years.

BUSINESS: DEL12 BIZ-PMI-MANUFACTURING India's mfg sector activity returns to growth in Aug as demand picks up: PMI New Delhi: India's manufacturing sector activity re-entered the growth territory in August, driven by a rebound in production volumes and new work, amid an improvement in customer demand following the resumption of business operations, a monthly survey showed on Tuesday.

DEL4 BIZ-STOCKS-OPEN Sensex surges nearly 400 pts in early trade; Nifty tops 11,500 Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex jumped nearly 400 points in early trade on Tuesday tracking gains in index majors Kotak Bank, the HDFC twins and ICICI Bank amid mixed cues from global markets.

FGN23 CHINA-INDIA-WANG India-China border not yet demarcated, there will always be problems: Wang Beijing: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the India-China boundary is yet to be demarcated due to which there will always be problems and the two countries should implement the consensuses between their leadership to not let differences from escalating into conflicts. By K J M Varma FGN12 US-BIDEN-MUKHERJEE Mukherjee believed deeply in importance of India, US tackling global challenges together: Biden Washington: Pranab Mukherjee believed deeply in the importance of India and the US tackling global challenges together, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has said, condoling the death of the former president. By Lalit K Jha.