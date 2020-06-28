HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 12.30 PM NATION: DEL16 PM-MANN KI BAAT Befitting reply given to those who cast evil eye on Indian territory in Ladakh: PM New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Sunday that India has given a befitting reply to those who cast an evil eye on its territory in Ladakh, stating that its brave soldiers have shown that they will not allow the nation's pride to be hurt.

DEL8 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India adds nearly 20,000 cases, highest single-day spike New Delhi: India recorded close to 20,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day for the first time on Sunday, taking the tally to 5,28,859, while the death toll rose to 16,095, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

DEL18 RAHUL-SECURITY When will there be talk of defence & security, Rahul Gandhi asks ahead of PM's 'Mann ki Baat' New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday asked when will there be talk about the nation's defence and security.

DEL13 DL-VIRUS-LD CONTAINMENT ZONES Delhi: Number of COVID-19 containment zones now 417; nearly 2.45 lakh people screened so far New Delhi: The number of COVID-19 containment zones in Delhi has risen to 417 after re-mapping of such areas, while around 2.45 lakh people have been screened in a mammoth exercise to check the spread of COVID-19 in the national capital, officials said on Sunday.

DEL17 LOCKDOWN-CHILDREN-BONDED LABOURERS Lockdown loans to survive could push street children into bonded labour, fear NGOs New Delhi: He ran away from his home in Bihar, lived on Delhi’s streets, sold scraps for a living and then, just as life was settling into an uneasy groove, came the lockdown pushing the 15-year-old into an endless cycle of debt. By Uzmi Athar BUSINESS: DEL7 BIZ-POWER-CHINA-MALWARE India to check power equipment from China for malware New Delhi: Tightening import norms, India will check all power equipment bought from China for malware and Trojan horses that can be potentially used to trigger electricity grid failures to cripple economic activity in the country, Power Minister R K Singh said.

FOREIGN: FGN2 US-PM-DOCTORS India's COVID-19 fight people-driven: Modi Washington: India's fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic is driven by its people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, attributing the success against the contagion to the implementation of the nationwide lockdown in its initial phase. By Lalit K Jha FGN4 VIRUS-US-INDIANS-SURVEY 2 in 5 Indian-Americans worried about financial stability, says first-of-its-kind survey Washington: Two in five Indian-Americans are worried about their long-term financial stability due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but almost all are changing their lifestyle, according to a first-of-its-kind survey about the contagion's impact on the community. By Lalit K Jha FGN6 VIRUS-LANKA-AIRPORT Sri Lanka to delay Aug 1 re-opening of Colombo International Airport Colombo: Sri Lanka has further delayed the reopening of its international airport here from the scheduled August 1, saying it has to make arrangements to bring back home Sri Lankan workers stranded abroad due to travel restrictions imposed in view of coronavirus pandemic.

FGN5 US-PM-YOGA Yoga today is an integral part of global lifestyle: Modi Washington: Observing that India has always contributed to global health and wellness, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that yoga has become an integral part of the lifestyle globally and the world was also increasingly adopting Ayurveda. By Lalit K Jha PTI IJT