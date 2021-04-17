HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) These are the top stories at 12.30 pm: NATION DEL13 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records highest single-day deaths at 1,341; 2,34,692 fresh cases New Delhi: A record single-day rise of 2,34,692 cases and 1,341 fatalities have pushed India's COVID-19 tally to 1,45,26,609 and the death toll due to the viral disease to 1,75,649, the health ministry said on Saturday.

DEL12 RAIL-LD OXYGEN-TRANSPORT-POLICY COVID-19: After Maha govt plea, Railways develops policy to transport liquid medical oxygen New Delhi: The Railways has formulated a policy for the transportation of liquid medical oxygen in cryogenic tankers after a plea by the government of Maharashtra, one of the worst affected states by the coronavirus, to combat the pandemic.

DEL7 PM-LD KUMBH PM Modi urges to keep Kumbh participation symbolic amid COVID crisis New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday the ongoing Kumbh in Haridwar should now have symbolic participation due to the COVID-19 crisis.

CAL3 WB-POLL-SITUATION Overall situation peaceful in fifth phase of Bengal polls Kolkata: The overall situation was peaceful in the morning hours in the areas where polling was underway in the fifth phase of West Bengal elections on Saturday, a senior official said.

DEL16 CONG-CWC Congress top brass meets virtually to discuss COVID-19 situation in country New Delhi: Amid a steep rise in coronavirus cases, the Congress' top brass met virtually on Saturday and began deliberations on the steps needed to deal with the COVID-19 situation in the country.

DEL15 MHA-GUJ COVID: Centre to depute 25 doctors, 75 paramedics from paramilitary forces in Gujarat New Delhi: The Centre on Saturday decided to depute 25 doctors and 75 paramedics from the paramilitary forces at an upcoming 900-bed COVID hospital being set up by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, officials said.

MDS2 TN-ACTOR Popular Tamil comedian Vivekh dies Chennai: Popular Tamil actor Vivekh, who was put on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support at a hospital here after he suffered a cardiac arrest, passed away on Saturday.

Story continues

DES1 DL-VIRUS-CURFEW Life comes to halt as weekend curfew underway in Delhi New Delhi: Life in the national capital has come to a halt as the city grappling with soaring COVID-19 cases observed weekend curfew, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appealing to people to adhere to the restrictions.

BOM1 MH-WALL COLLAPSE Maha: 3 workers killed, 4 injured as wall collapses at powerloom factory Thane: Three labourers were killed and four others injured after a wall collapsed at a powerloom factory in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said.

FOREIGN FGN16 US-SHOOTING-2NDLD SIKHS Four Sikhs among eight killed in mass shooting at FedEx facility in US Washington: Four Sikhs, including three women, were among eight people who were killed in a mass shooting at a FedEx facility in the US state of Indiana staffed by a large number of Indian-American employees, shocking the community leaders who appealed to President Joe Biden to tackle the growing hate crimes and gun violence in the country. By Lalit K Jha SPORTS SPD2 SPO-CRI-WC-PAK-VISA Pakistan cricket players will get visas for World T20 in India: BCCI apex council New Delhi: Pakistan's cricket players will get visas to compete in the T20 World Cup in India this October, the BCCI's apex council has been told by Board secretary Jay Shah following 'government assurances'. PTI HDA