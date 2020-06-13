HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 12.30 pm: NATION DEL9 VIRUS-LD CASES India's COVID-19 cases jump from 2 lakh to 3 lakh in 10 days as it records worst daily spike New Delhi: Ten days after recording two lakh COVID-19 cases, India surpassed the three lakh-mark on Saturday with the worst daily spike of 11,458 infections, while the death toll too climbed to 8,884 with 386 new fatalities, the Union Health Ministry said.

DEL14 DEF-NARAVANE-LD CHINA Situation on borders with China under control: Army chief Dehradun: Army chief General M M Naravane on Saturday said everything was under control on the country's borders with China and expressed hope that the ongoing dialogue will settle all the perceived differences between the two countries. CAL1 OD-VIRUS-CASES Odisha reports highest single-day spike with 225 COVID-19 cases; total count 3,723 Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Saturday reported its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases after 225 more people tested positive for the disease, taking the state's tally to 3,723, a Health Department official said.

DEL12 NARAVANE-IMA Country passing through difficult times: Army Chief Dehradun: Chief of Army Staff General M M Naravane on Saturday said the country is passing through difficult times and its safety and honour depend on the ability of its young officers as military leaders. DEL1 JK-ENCOUNTER Two militants killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Kulgam Srinagar: Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

DEL7 BIZ-PETROL-HIKE Petrol price hiked by 59 paise per litre, diesel by 58 paise in seventh increase in a row New Delhi: Petrol price on Saturday was hiked by 59 paise per litre and diesel by 58 paise as oil companies for the seventh day in a row adjusted retail rates in line with costs since ending an 82-day hiatus in rate revision.

DEL8 JK-FIRING Pakistani troops violate ceasefire, fire towards Indian positions Srinagar: Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kamalkote sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday by firing without provocation towards Indian positions, officials said.

LEGAL LGB1 MH-HC-VIRUS-HEALTHCARE Pandemic showed equal opportunity remains distant dream: HC Mumbai: Concerned over the rising number of COVID-19 cases in India and the recent migrant crisis, the Bombay High Court has said that the pandemic has revealed that despite our constitutional guarantees, a society that provides equal opportunities to all remains a 'distant dream'.

FOREIGN FGN8 UN-INDIA-ETHOS India's presence in UNSC will help bring its ethos of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ to world: envoy United Nations: India’s presence in the United Nations Security Council will help bring to the world its ethos of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, the country’s envoy to the global body has said, ahead of elections for the non-permanent seat of the powerful UN organ. By Yoshita Singh FGN4 VIRUS-CHINA Beijing shuts down several markets after six new COVID-19 cases reported Beijing: Several markets in Beijing were shut down after six new domestically-transmitted coronavirus cases were reported, taking the tally to nine in the Chinese capital in the last three days, while 12 new infections were registered in other parts of China. By K J M Varma FGN3 US-BIDEN-INDIAN-DELEGATE Indian-American elected as Biden’s delegate for August convention Washington: Indian-American entrepreneur from Silicon Valley Ajay Jain Bhutoria has been elected as a delegate for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for the party’s national convention in August. By Lalit K Jha FGN7 PAK-CRASH-TEAM Pakistan forms joint investigation team to probe PIA plane crash Lahore: The Pakistan government has formed a joint investigation team to probe the last month's plane crash in Karachi that killed 98 people. By M Zulqernain SPORTS SPF9 SPO-CRI-AUS-GRATITUDE Gilchrist, Warner thank two Indian students for their work in Australia during COVID-19 pandemic Melbourne: Former Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist and current opener David Warner have expressed gratitude to two Indian students for helping people in the country during the COVID-19 pandemic. PTI RHL