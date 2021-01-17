HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 12:30 PM: NATION: BOM3 GJ-MODI PM flags off 8 trains to boost connectivity to Statue of Unity Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday flagged off eight trains connecting different parts of the country to Kevadia in Gujarat, via video conferencing.

DEL5 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records 15,144 new cases New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally of cases climbed to 1,05,57,985 with 15,144 new cases in a day, while 1,01,96,885 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 96.58 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

DEL6 PM-MGR Modi pays tributes to MGR on birth anniversary New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to AIADMK founder and former Tamil Nadu chief minister M G Ramachandran on his birth anniversary and lauded his efforts towards poverty alleviation and emphasis on women empowerment.

MDS1 TL-VIRUS-CASES Telangana reports 299 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths Hyderabad: The COVID-19 tally edged up to 2.91 lakh in Telangana with the addition of 299 fresh cases, the state government said on Sunday.

FOREIGN: FGN6 BIDEN-WH-INDIANS Biden ropes in 20 Indian-Americans in his administration, 17 at key WH positions Washington: Less than 100 hours ahead of his historic inauguration, US President-elect Joe Biden has either nominated or named at least 20 Indian Americans, including 13 women, to key positions in his administration, a new record in itself for this small ethnic community that constitutes one per cent of the country's population. By Lalit K Jha FGN3 BIDEN-DAY ONE On day one Biden will sign roughly a dozen actions, says Incoming WH Chief of Staff Washington: On the first day of his presidency, Joe Biden would sign roughly a dozen actions on four overlapping and compounding crises that the US is facing -- the COVID-19 crisis, the resulting economic crisis, the climate crisis, and a racial equity crisis – the incoming White House Chief of Staff said. By Lalit K Jha.