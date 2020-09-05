With highest single-day spike of over 86,000 cases, India's COVID-19 tally breaches 40-lakh mark

New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): India registered the highest single-day jump of 86,432 new coronavirus cases taking the national caseload past 40-lakh mark, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With 1,089 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 69,561.

The total case tally stands at 40,23,179 including 8,46,395 active cases, 31,07,223 cured/discharged/migrated.

The active cases in Maharashtra have reached 2,11,325 followed by Andhra Pradesh at 1,02,067.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 10,59,346 samples were tested for the pathogen on September 4, and over 4.77 crore samples have been tested so far.

On Friday, the Union Health Ministry said that India's Case Fatality Rate has touched 1.74 per cent following a gradient of steady and sustained decline. (ANI)