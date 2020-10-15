It is high time savarna Indians confronted their role as conspirators in perpetuating casteism, Brahminical patriarchy

"Know truth as truth and untruth as untruth."" Buddha

"He that will not reason is a bigot. He that cannot reason is a fool. He that dare not reason is a slave." " H Drummond

[From the title page of the second edition of Annihilation Caste by Dr BR Ambedkar]

***

I am a woman born in a savarna household. Centuries of casteist hegemony over every institution in the society maintained by my ancestors have rendered caste invisible to me. Growing up, I never thought about the caste system. I have thought about patriarchy, and proudly raged against it. I have also participated in conversations with my mostly savarna friends, agreeing that caste reservation is redundant, that economic background should be the only criterion. Blinded by my caste privileges I remained comfortably ignorant and peddled the lie called the great Brahminic meritocracy.

However, despite our history textbooks whitewashing over this unique dehumanising social system of Hinduism, caste exists.

It exists in and around us " in the separate utensils for domestic workers at our houses, in matrimonial ads, in the "vegetarians only" caveat for prospective tenants, in the casual casteist slurs and jokes that we have normalised. It thrives when we learn about Raja Ram Mohan Roy in our schools, but never even come across names like Harichand Thakur and Guruchand Thakur. It thrives when we study pages after pages about Mohandas Gandhi, but Dr BR Ambedkar is tucked away in one sentence, and Periyar is not even mentioned. Our caste pride ensures that we study a Europe-centric history of Feminism rather than studying Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule's work against the Brahminical patriarchy.

We perpetuate the caste system by negating the existence of caste, trivialising the experience of people from marginalised castes, unseeing the absence of a large part of the country's population from institutions. Casteism flourishes when we denounce reservation, which is the only reparative policy the state offers to the people who were denied agency for centuries. Then we spew casteist vitriol at them when they gain entry in these exclusive institutions.

***

The first time casteism hit me hard was at a prestigious cultural institution in our country. I was, at that time, a second-year student in that premiere college of 'classical' arts. On this campus there are very specific codes as to what attire students should wear (and in what manner; additionally, how the girls must tie and arrange their hair), how students should walk, talk, stand, sit, eat, think. These are implemented in the name of imparting Brahminic Indian culture and aesthetics. Students are expected to follow unquestioningly.

The perverse Brahminic patriarchy thrives in an imposed aura of silence.

Unsurprisingly, Sanskrit is a part of the first two years of the curriculum at this place. (We get to study Tamil and Telugu each only for a year, though they are more relevant for our art form!) Our Sanskrit teacher was an elderly man. Besides regaling us with incomprehensible 'jokes' during his class hours, once or twice every week he used to talk about the Bhagavad Gita after the morning assembly all students had to sit through. Our teachers and the institution director also attended these sessions.

I used to, intentionally, engage my mind elsewhere during these sessions. But one day, his words broke this self-created bubble to reach my consciousness, searing through my blinkers of complacency. I do not know recall which verse of the Gita he was sermonising over that day, but he was expressing vehement exasperation about the youth not obeying their elders. He was in the middle of an indignant rant about how traditions exist for a reason, and young people must obey them. With increasing incredulity, I heard him saying that young citizens should respect 'traditions' and marry partners of their parents' choice " which is another way of preaching that caste boundaries should be maintained. He went on to regret that young people make mistakes and when things take a nasty turn everyone blames the parents.

According to a Firstpost report, 80 cases of honour killing had been reported in Tamil Nadu between 2014 and 2016 alone. This was the number of reported cases. And here, this Brahmin man was justifying caste violence on a microphone in the presence of an entire college of students and teachers, standing inside this cultural haven of international repute in 2016. And we listened silently. Not a single student or teacher found it objectionable. We, dismissing caste as some distant rural phenomenon, listened.

Story continues