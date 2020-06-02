High Tide in Mumbai: Time, Schedule And Height of High Tides Occurring This Week During Cyclone Nisarga

Mumbai, June 2: A cyclonic storm 'Nisarga' will hit coastal regions of Maharashtra, including Mumbai on June 3. The cyclone 'Nisarga' will cause heavy rains in Mumbai. Besides, there will be high-tides and strong waves during the week. Mumbai will experience a 4.01 metres high tide at 9:06 pm today. On June 3, a high tide of 4.26 metres will occur at 10:14 am, and another high tide of 4.08 metres will happen at 9:58 pm. When Will Cyclone Nisarga Hit Mumbai? What Will be The Wind Speed Over Next 2 Days? Here's What IMD Has Said.

Mumbai will experience two high tides of 4.57 metres and 4.12 metres at 11:04 am and 10:47 pm respectively on June 4. The next day, on June 5, 4.77-metre high tide will occur at 11:50 am and 4.11-metre at 11:31 pm. On June 6, Mumbai will see a high tide of 4.86 metres at 12:33 pm. On June 7, a high tide of 4.04 metres will occur at 12:16 am and another tide of 4.83 metres will take pace at 1:16 pm. Cyclone Nisarga in Mumbai: Here's A List of Safety Measures and Tips to Keep in Mind Before, During And After Storm Crosses Maharashtra-South Gujarat Coasts.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the depression in the Arabian Sea intensified into a deep depression at 5:30 am on Tuesday. It may turn into a cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours and then into a severe cyclonic storm in the subsequent 12 hours. Ahead of the cyclone 'Nisarga', 15 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in coastal districts of Maharashtra.

