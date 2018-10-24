High level steering committee to monitor success rate of SDGs: RS Prasad

Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday said that a high level steering committee will be set up to monitor the success rate of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "The cabinet today has announced a high level steering committee to monitor the success rate of Sustainable Development Goals set by United Nations. Chief Statistician of India, Secretary Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, secretaries of data source ministry, NITI Aayog and secretaries of other related ministries will be its members." Sustainable Development Goals are a collection of 17 global goals set by the United Nations General Assembly in 2015.