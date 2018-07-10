High-end procedure saves Nigerian woman, her uterus

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) A Nigerian woman suffering from adenomyosis, a severe uterus problem, for 12 years has been successfully operated through OSADA procedure, which cuts out the diseased tissue but keeps the uterus intact, a city-based hospital said on Tuesday.

Blessing, the young woman who like her peers wanted a career, marriage and children, was diagnosed with massive adenomyosis at the age of 26, which is normally treated with removal of uterus. The procedure she underwent in Nigeria instead of providing relief worsened her pain.

Adenomyosis of uterus is a condition in which the inner lining of the uterus (endometrium) breaks through the muscle wall of the uterus (myometrium). The common benign pelvic diseases can cause debilitating pain and severe menstrual bleeding for some women.

A family friend informed Blessing about India's expertise in high-end OSADA procedure to get rid of the life threatening disease with severe uterus related complications. OSADA involves cutting out the diffuse adenomyotic tissue and reconstructing the uterus with three flaps.

"Patient was always in pain and could not sit straight which affected her spinal cord severely ... She was diagnosed with large adenomyosis of uterus with size about 28 weeks gravid uterus," BLK Super Specialty Hospital Senior Consultant Dinesh Kansal said.

She was explained about all possible modes of treatment including hysterectomy, which would have cured her from the disease. But since she was determined to save her uterus, she was told about OSADA procedure and its associated risks.

Post consultations, Blessing was admitted in the hospital. An experienced team of surgeons led by Kansal, Head of Obstetric and Gynaecology Departments, successfully performed the high-end, life-saving OSADA procedure.

"The procedure not only conserved the uterus for future pregnancy but also helped her to get rid of pain and trauma which the disease had caused from last so many years. Blessing is having her normal menstrual cycles and would be able to conceive a healthy baby in future," he said.

Post operation, Blessing recovered well in five days and she was discharged in satisfactory normal condition.

--IANS

mgu/ahm/mr