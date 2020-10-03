High and dry: will India's swimming camels be the last of their kind?

Ayub Amin Jat treats his camels like his children. But then his camels are no ordinary ungulates: they are a unique breed of camels that swim.

Amin Jat’s semi-nomadic ancestors have kept these camels in the Indian state of Gujarat for hundreds of years. Known as kharai camels, their name is derived from the local word khara, meaning saline. During the rainy season, they swim along the Gulf of Kutch, an inlet of the Arabian Sea, to small forest islands and graze on mangroves and other saline-loving plants.

Their gently padded hooves help them navigate the wet and salty coastal land with ease and they can swim up to three kilometres (1.8 miles). Immediately after grazing, they drink the rainwater collected in the depressions of the islands. When there isn’t enough water, the herders take them to neighbouring villages to feed them.

But kharai camels are disappearing. Although exact numbers are hard to find – kharai camels were only recognised as a separate breed in 2015 – local nonprofit Sahjeevan estimates that there were more than 10,000 in Gujarat about a decade ago. Now there are fewer than 4,500. Rapid industrialisation in the mangrove swamps and erratic rainfall are destroying the habitat kharai camels rely on for food, and pushing this unique breed to extinction, warn conservationists.

“My ancestors gave me these camels,” says Amin Jat, 53. “They are like my kids. How can I see them die in front of my eyes?”

Herders and local conservationists point to the activities of the many salt companies in the mangrove swamps. The companies create salt pans by restricting the entry of tidal water in the mangroves. This dries up the plants and eventually kills them. Power plants, ports and other industries are also responsible for the loss of the camels’ habitat, Sahjeevan says.

“These companies create mud walls, locally known as bunds, around a portion of land which blocks the tidal water. Without the water, the mangroves die a slow death, making it easier for the machines to uproot them,” says Mahendra Bhanani, camel programme coordinator at Sahjeevan. “One company plundered over 4 sq km of mangrove cover for over a month like this in 2018.”

The salt companies argue that they bring development and jobs to an area that is nothing more than wasteland. “The land allotted to us is saline wasteland, on which nothing can grow,” says Bharat Raval, president of the Indian Salt Manufacturers’ Association, which represents more than 60 companies. “There may be a few defaulters but they are very small in number.”

G A Thivakaran, a scientist at Gujarat Institute of Desert Ecology who specialises in coastal and marine ecology, says that some companies have been going out of their way to get land declared wasteland. “Until about two decades ago, industries were rampantly destroying mangroves. In 2011, the government framed stricter laws and limited development in mangrove areas. But then the companies found a new workaround. They would block the tidal creek, leading the mangrove to die a natural death in about a year. The land would then be declared a wasteland and [could] easily be claimed by industries,” he says.

The Indian government has taken notice of the camels’ decline and in 2015 designated them endangered. “Health camps” for the camels were set up, and nonprofit organisations were given funds to provide breeding and veterinary support to herders.

In September last year, herders also won a reprieve from India’s National Green Tribunal, which handles environmental disputes. It asked the Gujarat authorities to check any kind of obstruction in the flow of tidal creeks, and restore mangroves. It also warned against any kind of salt manufacturing activity in certain areas.

But herders say their fight to protect the mangroves is ongoing. “It’s a constant struggle. We get one company removed, another one comes up within a week,” says Bhanani. “It’s like perpetual hide-and-seek.”

According to India’s forest department, the mangrove cover in Gujarat has, in fact, risen from 1,140 sq km in 2017 to 1,177 sq km in 2019.

