Hiddleston surprised by his long stint in 'Thor' franchise

Los Angeles, Sep 23 (IANS) Actor Tom Hiddleston is surprised that he is still playing Loki in "Thor" film franchise, and says it is a huge responsibility to find new sides of the fictional character with every outing.

"Every time I play Loki, the challenge is to find new ways of playing him," Hiddleston said in a statement.

"It is a source of constant surprise to me that I'm still here. I never expected that when I started playing him. I feel a huge responsibility to deliver the character people know, even though it's been four years since I last played him, and also to try to take him in new directions," he added.

He will be back in the third part "Thor: Ragnarok".

Hiddleston describes Loki as a "mercurial character".

He said: "I've spent six or seven years of my life trying to get to the bottom of what exactly it is that he wants. When he seems to get close to what he wants-power, acceptance, belonging-he changes direction. I think that is the thing that keeps him interesting in a way. He's cunning and transformative and changeable, and will do everything he can to survive. He's the trickster. He's the God of mischief.

"When I put on the costume, the make-up and wig for the first time for this film and looked in the mirror, I thought to myself, 'Wow, there he is.' It was like seeing an old friend. It was good to see him, in a way. I feel like I know him."

Marvel Studios' "Thor: Ragnarok" is directed by Taika Waititi and also stars Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Idris Elba, Anthony Hopkins, and Jeff Goldblum among others. The movie will release in India on November 3.

--IANS

