'Hichki' mints Rs 200 crore globally

Rani Mukerji's 'Hichki' is doing wonders at the global box office as the film has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide. Film critic Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter and also revealed the collection. 'Hichki' is the story of Naina, played by Rani, who has a nervous system disorder, Tourette syndrome that forces an individual to make involuntary repetitive movements or sounds. She faces discrimination from the society that believes she cannot become a teacher because of her disorder. Given the universal appeal of the film, it has witnessed a staggering reception across the world. Directed by Siddharth Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma, the movie was released in India on March 23.