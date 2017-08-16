HFA, Kerala Blasters to develop football talent in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Aug 16 (IANS) The Hyderabad Football Academy (HFA) and Kerala Blasters on Wednesday announced their partnership for developing players at the grassroots level in the city.

Founded in 2014 by M. Atif Hyder, Tejo Ananth Dasari and Pavan Kumar Duvva, the HFA offers professional training to more than 300 aspiring footballers on four astroturfs in the city as well as an international school.

Kerala Blasters is an Indian professional football team based in Kochi that competes in the Indian Super League (ISL).

The grassroots development collaboration was announced in the presence of Nimmagadda Prasad, co-owner Kerala Blasters and Varun Tripuraneni CEO, Kerala Blasters.

"We aim at providing a platform for youngsters to come out and showcase their talent. We are confident together with the guidance and support from Kerala Blasters we will achieve our goals," Hyder said.

Dasari said the HFA's target is to enrol 1,000 students in the near future and provide the best football training facilities in the city with modern methods of training by eminent coaches.

Nimmagadda Prasad and Varun Tripuraneni of Kerala Blasters said the ISL outfit were focussing a lot on grassroots development and have established over 20 football schools across Kerala.

Coaches from Kerala Blasters will visit Hyderabad Football Academy on a regular basis. This partnership will also give an opportunity for kids from HFA to train with the youth teams of Kerala Blasters.

