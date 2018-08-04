Hey Kareena-Saif, having Taimur in public domain is your choice

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are often heard expressing concern about over-exposure of their son Tamiur -- not yet two -- in the media.

So how come Saif's other children from his first marriage did not face the same problem when they were kids?

Oh I see: The paparazzi were neither that active nor this persistent back then.

Ok. So another question to do with other star-toddlers today? How come Aamir Khan's son Azad doesn't get hounded by the paparazzi? The answer is simple. Aamir and his wife Kiran don't want their child in the limelight.

They don't post pictures of their child on social media. Not that they keep Azad hidden from the cameras. They just ensure he is treated in a normal, healthy way.

Aishwarya-Abhishek's Aaradhya was constantly in the public eye, till their parents took a conscious decision to limit their child's appearance on social media.

As Meryl Streep recently observed, you can't expect privacy for a celebrity's children when they are put on a public platform. Why is it that every time Taimur shares playtime with his cousin Inaya, or Tushar Kapoor's son Lakshya or Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi, the videos of their innocent frolic show up on social media platforms?

It is the amazing Meryl who recently spoke about keeping her four children away from the public glare. When asked during a television interview to promote her new gorgeous film "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again", how she kept her personal and professional lives apart, she offered a magical solution.

She said the choice was entirely hers. She chose to be in the limelight and therefore had to forefeit her privacy. But her children were exempted from the attention. She never put their pictures out on the social media and never allowed paparazzi to access her children's lives.

I think there is a huge takeaway in Meryl's pronouncements on privacy for celebrities in Bollywood who complain that their children are hounded by the paparazzi. It is really very simple. If you don't put your children in the public spotlight, they won't be.

There was a time when stars like Dharmendra and Manoj Kumar kept their children completely out of the limelight.

This was the pre-Instagram era. Now, star-kids learn to face prying cameras even before they learn to walk properly.

Those poor celebrity progenies have to struggle to come to terms with their parent's exceptional adulation. I remember Madhuri Dixit's sons wondering why their mother was being stared at when they came to India for the first time.

Now, of course, the Dixit-Nene boys are used to being hosed down with attention everywhere they go.

It's not easy for a two-year-old or a three-year-old to have flash bulbs piercing his or her bewildered uncomprehending eyesight. And to be scrutinized for clothes, hair and shoes alongside the chic mom is not just insensitive, it is insane.

It may be fine for Tom Cruise's darling daughter Suri Cruise, who at seven seems to enjoy being a fashion diva. But what happened to her normal happy healthy life of dolls and teddy bears? Little Suri is welcome to choose her do. But do we really want Aaradhya's normal childhood to be vandalized by the paparazzi.

I brought up my concerns with Aaradhya's grandfather, who sighed in resignation. "Ab kya keren? The attention is a little disconcerting. We've gotten used it. Aaradhya would also have to get used to it," said the Big B.

Akshay Kumar, forever playing the real-life role of the monk with the Ferrari, is even more charitable about his children 17-year-old Aarav and five-year-old Nitara being hounded by the paparazzi.

"They are only doing their job. Woh unki rozi-roti hai," he rationalises the unreasonable invasion of his children in tender territory.

I must admit Akshay's little daughter is already a camera chameleon. Or for that matter Shah Rukh Khan's AbRam. The boy is a complete chip off the old block. Like his Dad, he loves the lenses to be on him.

Scarily enough, Taimur seems to enjoy the paparazzi attention. Posing happily, chuckling when photographers call out his name.

Not all star-children are prone to preen before the paparazzi. I remember there was a picture of Karisma Kapoor's little son Kiaan raising his hands to his face in protest as the cameras went loco.

"Nowadays they are everywhere, outside restaurants and airports. They don't care how you're looking after flying for 14 hours or how cranky your child is, they just want their pictures.

