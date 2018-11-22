Hey Desi Shoppers, You’ve Been Black Friday-ed

Just when you thought you could peel out of your Diwali shopping hangover, brands have planned the perfect ‘hair-of-the-dog’ for you. With discount and all.
We are talking about Black Friday sales, and no, it is no longer a ‘vilaiti’ affair.
Black Friday promotions are very much in vogue in India, courtesy the growing American influence on the Indian retail market.
Don’t believe us? Take a look at this.
Yes, Indian consumers have been flooded with Black Friday sale notifications, even as they scratch their head wondering what it is.
What Is a Black Friday?
For the West (read: America), Black Friday is the day following Thanksgiving Day, marking the first day of the country’s Christmas shopping season. It is marked by lucrative discount options, offers and freebies. Sort of like the Diwali festive marketing equivalent for American brands.
Online Retailers That are Offering Black Friday Sales:Amazon.in
Given its American roots, it was expected that Amazon.in would reflect some of the Black Friday festivities, but the Indian chapter has outdone itself in promoting ‘Black Friday’ through almost all of their categories – from clothes to home appliances.
Flipkart
Word is that Flipkart is putting out the Redmi Note 6 Pro as part of its ‘Black Friday’ sale.
Jabong
While clothing retailer Jabong hasn’t labelled their timely promotions as Black Friday sales, it is offering a huge discount (50 to 80 percent) from 22 to 23 November. This can’t be a coincidence, right?
Myntra
Myntra is running a similar promotion from 19 to 25 November called ‘Fashion Upgrade’. The site is also offering Black Friday-related coupons on individual items when you are checking out.
If you thought it was only online retailers that are indulging in Black Friday sales, then you got it all wrong. Brick-and-mortar stores are also going above and beyond in tempting customers with their Black Friday promotions.
Brands like H&M, Aldo, Sephora, Charles and Keith and even Anita Dongre are offering anything between flat a 20 to 50 percent drop in prices.
So pick up your shopping bags and get splurging!
