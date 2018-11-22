Hey Desi Shoppers, You’ve Been Black Friday-ed

Just when you thought you could peel out of your Diwali shopping hangover, brands have planned the perfect ‘hair-of-the-dog’ for you. With discount and all.

We are talking about Black Friday sales, and no, it is no longer a ‘vilaiti’ affair.

Black Friday promotions are very much in vogue in India, courtesy the growing American influence on the Indian retail market.

Don’t believe us? Take a look at this.

Black Friday offer SMSes from retailers. More

Black Friday notifications. More

Yes, Indian consumers have been flooded with Black Friday sale notifications, even as they scratch their head wondering what it is.

What Is a Black Friday?

For the West (read: America), Black Friday is the day following Thanksgiving Day, marking the first day of the country’s Christmas shopping season. It is marked by lucrative discount options, offers and freebies. Sort of like the Diwali festive marketing equivalent for American brands.

Online Retailers That are Offering Black Friday Sales:Amazon.in

From undies to TV, Amazon got you covered this Black Friday. More

Given its American roots, it was expected that Amazon.in would reflect some of the Black Friday festivities, but the Indian chapter has outdone itself in promoting ‘Black Friday’ through almost all of their categories – from clothes to home appliances.

Flipkart

Redmi Note 6 Pro ‘coming soon’. More

Story Continues