Hertha Berlin snap up Austria' s Lazaro

Berlin, Aug 4 (IANS) Hertha Berlin have signed midfielder Valentino Lazaro from RB Salzburg, the Bundesliga football club announced here.

The "Old Lady" has strengthened its midfield as the attacking Lazaro joins on loan on Thursday. The loan contract of the 21-year-old Austria international includes an option to make the deal permanent, reports Xinhua news agency.

"We are glad that the transfer of Valentino worked out. He will improve our offence with his quality and flexibility. It is no secret that we have been after him for some time," Berlin's sporting director Michael Preetz said.

Lazaro played since 2011 for RB Salzburg and provided ten goals in 85 competitive appearances. In addition, Hertha's new arrival is since 2014 part of Austria's national team.

"I am very happy that the transfer has been completed. The contact with Berlin has been there for a while. In all the talks with those responsible I had a good feeling," Lazaro told the club's official homepage.

However, the new arrival will be sidelined for the moment, as he is the road to recovery from an ankle injury.

Hertha Berlin clash with newly promoted Stuttgart at the first round of Bundesliga on August 19.

--IANS

tri/vm