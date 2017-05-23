Hertha Berlin sign Australia midfielder Leckie

Berlin, May 23 (IANS) Hertha Berlin have signed Australian midfielder Mathew Leckie from fellow German football club Ingolstadt, which has been relegated from the Bundesliga.

Hertha bolstered their offence with the signing of the 26-year-old, who on Monday put pen to paper on an undisclosed contract, reports Xinhua news agency.

"He is a seasoned Bundesliga professional. He can help us with his experience in the coming season," Berlin's Sporting Director Michal Preetz said.

Hertha's new arrival has played in Germany since 2011. He played first at Monchengladbach before he joined Ingolstadt via FSV Frankfurt.

After three years and 10 goals in 94 competitive appearances for Ingolstadt, Leckie decided to stay in Germany's top flight and agreed on a transfer.

His new club completed the season at the sixth position, which ensured it a place in the UEFA Europa League.

Leckie has, since 2012, been part of Australia's national team where he has scored five goals in 39 caps.

