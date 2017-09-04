Herrera, Duenas cut from Mexico squad for World Cup qualifier

Mexico City, Sep 4 (IANS) Mexico will be without midfielders Hector Herrera and Jesus Duenas for their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Costa Rica, the Mexican football federation, Femexfut said on Sunday.

Herrera was ruled out with a leg injury while Duenas was given permission to leave the squad after his daughter was taken ill, according to a Femexfut statement, reports Xinhua news agency.

Juan Carlos Osorio's team will also be without Santos Laguna defender Nestor Araujo's for Tuesday's match in San Jose due to suspension.

Mexico qualified for next year's World Cup on Thursday by defeating Panama 1-0 in Mexico City.

The top three teams at the end of the Concacaf qualifying tournament will earn an automatic place in football's showpiece tournament while the fourth-ranked side will progress to a playoff.

