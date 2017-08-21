Hero named title sponsor of Asia Cup hockey meet

Dhaka, Aug 21 (IANS) The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) on Monday announced Indian two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp Ltd as the title sponsor of the Mens Asia Cup to be held in Dhaka from October 11 to 22.

This year, the premier continental tournament will feature host nation Bangladesh along with China, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Oman and Pakistan, according to a release.

Speaking of this partnership, Hero MotoCorp Chairman, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Pawan Munjal said: "At Hero MotoCorp, we aim to build a culture of sportsmanship and team spirit among the youth across the world through our various global sports associations.

"We have a successful ongoing association with the International Hockey Federation (FIH), and we are now glad to associate with the Asian Hockey Federation.

"I am sure our Title Sponsorship of the 10th Men's Hockey Asia Cup will play the role of an enabler in taking the sport to new audiences. I wish all the participating teams the best of luck and look forward to a magnificent tournament."

Introduced in 1982, the inaugural Men's Asia Cup was won by Pakistan, who also won the next two editions in 1985 and 1989. Since then, India (2003, 2007) and South Korea (1993, 1999, 2009 and 2013) have also been champions in the nine editions played so far.

India are the top ranked team amongst the competing teams at the sixth position in the latest FIH Hero world rankings, while South Korea, the current title holders are ranked 13th in the world.

World No.12 Malaysia, riding high on an excellent performance in the recent Hockey World League (HWL) Semi-Final in London, and No.14 Pakistan round up an exciting mix of teams promising a fiercely disputed tournament.

AHF President HRH Prince Abdullah Ahmad Shah was pleased to confirm Hero MotoCorp coming on board as title sponsors of the tournament and Hero's support as the lead partner of the Asian Hockey Federation.

