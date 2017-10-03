Hero MotoSports Team eyes OiLibya Rally in Morocco

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) The Hero MotoSports Team Rally, comprising riders Joaquim Rodrigues and CS Santosh, is getting ready for the OiLibya Rally in Morocco, starting on Thursday.

This will be the second outing of the Indian rally team in Northern Africa. After a week of successful testing and training together with team novice Oriol Mena, the team is looking to gain valuable saddle time for the riders and critical data from the OiLibya Rally on the latest evolution of their new rally bike.

With three months to go before the Dakar Rally kicks off in Peru, this is one major competition left on the calendar, before everyone begins the count down to the biggest and toughest motorsports event on earth.

The 18th edition of the OiLibya Rally of Morocco sees the field of motorcycle riders start the event with a short prologue on Thursday.

The real race starts on Friday with the first of the five demanding stages through the Moroccon desert and the Kingdom´s most remote areas.

The riders have to tackle a total distance of 2,600 kilometres, with 1,870 of them raced against the clock.

The third and fourth stage will be exceptionally challenging, as both days offer special stages of more than 400 km in length.

--IANS

pur/bg