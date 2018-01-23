Hero continues as Indian Open golf meet's title sponsor

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) Hero MotoCorp Ltd. on Tuesday announced that it has extended its more than a decade long support for the Indian Open by signing a new agreement to remain as the golf tournaments title sponsor.

The Indian Open will also return to DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram for the second consecutive year, from March 8-11.

Hero has been a valued European Tour partner since first becoming involved with India's national open in 2005.

The Hero Indian Open will be promoted for the first time this season by the Indian Golf Union, who will join the European Tour and the Asian Tour to tri-sanction the tournament.

Pawan Munjal, Chairman, MD and CEO, Hero MotoCorp, said, "We have been associated with various disciplines of sport over the past two decades, but our association with golf is especially gratifying because of the overarching growth the sport has seen during the past decade.

"We are pleased to extend our association with the Hero Indian Open, which we have now sponsored for the past 12 years. Brand Hero is now a major supporter of golf on all the three Tours -- Asian Tour, European Tour and the US PGA Tour."

