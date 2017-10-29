Hernanes inspires Sao Paulo victory over Santos

Rio de Janeiro, Oct 29 (IANS) Former Juventus midfielder Hernanes set up his team's both goals as Sao Paulo defeated Santos 2-1 in their Brazilian Serie A football clash.

Marcos Guilherme opened the scoring for the hosts at the Pacaembu stadium by lashing a shot past goalkeeper Vanderlei after a Hernanes through ball on Saturday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Peru international midfielder Christian Cueva doubled the lead shortly with a neat finish after another Hernanes assist.

The visitors pulled a goal back when midfielder Alison blasted a long-range shot into the top corner.

Having battled to stay out of the relegation zone for most of the season, Sao Paulo could still secure a top-six place at the end of the season, a result that would secure the Tricolor a berth in next year's Copa Libertadores.

