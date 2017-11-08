Hernanes eyeing Brazil recall ahead of World Cup

Rio de Janeiro, Nov 8 (IANS) Former Juventus and Inter Milan midfielder Hernanes says he hasn't given up hope of earning a recall to Brazil's national team ahead of next year's football World Cup.

Hernanes has rediscovered his best form since rejoining his original club Sao Paulo on a year-long loan from Hebei China Fortune in July, reports Xinhua news agency.

"I have always thought about the national team," the 32-year-old told Brazilian news portal Gazeta Esportiva. "It has always been an objective and I've never stopped working to achieve it. I have learnt at every club that I've played with and throughout that time the national team has always been in my thoughts."

The playmaker hasn't represented his country in an international fixture since the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where he made three appearances.

In 16 matches for Sao Paulo this season, Hernanes has struck nine goals and provided three assists.

--IANS

sam/vm